Premier League Matchday 20 LIVE Scores: Liverpool Visiting Fulham; Spurs Welcome Upbeat Sunderland

Premier League 2025-26, Matchday 20 Live Blog: Four concurrent fixtures are lined up on Sunday, featuring Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, among others. Follow live scores and updates from the English football top-flight

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League 2025-26, Matchday 20 Live score
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, left, passes the ball to Andrew Robertson during their Premier League match against Leeds United. Photo: AP
Welcome to our continued live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26's 20th matchday across venues on Sunday (January 4). Four simultaneous games are slated for the afternoon (evening in India), as the fourth-placed Liverpool visit Fulham at Craven Cottage; Spurs welcome Sunderland at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Brentford seek to end a three-match winless run at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium; and Newcastle United host an off-colour Crystal Palace at St. James' Park. Track every goal as it hits the net and all key moments from EPL Matchday 20 live here:
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League Matchday 20 LIVE Scores: Leeds Vs Man United Update

The opening Premier League game of the evening pits Leeds United against the visiting Manchester United. A tense first half at Elland Road has ended goalless. Chances have been few and far between so far, and both sides will need a spark after the break if this stalemate is going to burst into life.

Premier League Matchday 20 LIVE Scores: Start Time, Streaming

The four matches will all kick off at 8:30pm IST. The Premier League 2025-26 games will be telecast on the Star Sports TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Premier League Matchday 20 LIVE Scores: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are back with another Premier League blog, covering the four concurrent games ahead of us. Sit back, relax and follow the action live with us.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  2. Mustafizur’s IPL Fallout: Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

  5. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  3. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism