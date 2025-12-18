SMAT Final: Ishan Kishan Serves Notice To Selectors With 45-Ball Hundred For Jharkhand - Watch

Ishan Kishan became the second batter after Anmolpreet Singh to score a century in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. He also drew level with fellow India southpaw Abhishek Sharma for the record of most hundreds in the tournament's history (five)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
SMAT Final: Ishan Kishan Serves Notice To Selectors With 45-Ball Hundred For Jharkhand - Watch
Ishan Kishan celebrates his century for Jharkhand against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan slammed 10 sixes and six fours en route hundred in SMAT final

  • Eventually dismissed for 101 off 49 balls to Sumit Kumar

  • His second century of the season after a not out 113 off 50 against Tripura

Delivering a statement to the national selectors, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan cracked a 45-ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final between Jharkhand and Haryana on Thursday (December 18). Kishan's blazing knock helped Jharkhand post a record 262-run total in 20 overs.

The Jharkhand skipper slammed 10 sixes and six fours in his whirlwind knock in Pune, eventually falling for 101 off 49 balls to Sumit Kumar. This was his second century of the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, after his 50-ball unbeaten 113 against Tripura in November.

Kishan became the second batter after Anmolpreet Singh to score a century in a SMAT final. He also drew level with fellow India southpaw Abhishek Sharma for the record of most hundreds in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history (five).

Kishan got to the landmark with a glorious one-handed six. You can watch the video of the landmark below:

Kumar Kushagra complemented Kishan nicely with a 38-ball 81 blitzkrieg, and Anukul Roy (40 not out off 20) and Robin Minz (31 not out off 14) teed off at the death to take Jharkhand to a towering 262 for three. It was by some distance the highest total ever posted in a SMAT final. The previous highest was 223 for 4, back in 2023.

Related Content
Related Content

Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Toss Update

Haryana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Jharkhand.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Playing XIs

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: JHA Win By 69 Runs, Lift Maiden Title

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  4. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  5. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Where Are The Young Turks?

  3. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm