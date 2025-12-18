SMAT Final: Ishan Kishan Serves Notice To Selectors With 45-Ball Hundred For Jharkhand - Watch

Ishan Kishan slammed 10 sixes and six fours en route hundred in SMAT final
Delivering a statement to the national selectors, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan cracked a 45-ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final between Jharkhand and Haryana on Thursday (December 18). Kishan's blazing knock helped Jharkhand post a record 262-run total in 20 overs.
The Jharkhand skipper slammed 10 sixes and six fours in his whirlwind knock in Pune, eventually falling for 101 off 49 balls to Sumit Kumar. This was his second century of the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, after his 50-ball unbeaten 113 against Tripura in November.
Kishan became the second batter after Anmolpreet Singh to score a century in a SMAT final. He also drew level with fellow India southpaw Abhishek Sharma for the record of most hundreds in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history (five).
Kishan got to the landmark with a glorious one-handed six. You can watch the video of the landmark below:
Kumar Kushagra complemented Kishan nicely with a 38-ball 81 blitzkrieg, and Anukul Roy (40 not out off 20) and Robin Minz (31 not out off 14) teed off at the death to take Jharkhand to a towering 262 for three. It was by some distance the highest total ever posted in a SMAT final. The previous highest was 223 for 4, back in 2023.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Toss Update
Haryana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Jharkhand.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Playing XIs
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj