Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Haryana Beat Hyderabad By 124 Runs, Set Up Final Clash With Jharkhand

Haryana crushed Hyderabad in the SMAT 2025 Super League clash, posting a massive total before bundling Hyderabad out cheaply for a dominant 124-run victory

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Haryana Beat Hyderabad By 124 Runs
Haryana Cricket team. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana beat Hyderabad by 124 runs in the SMAT Super League B match

  • Samant Jakhar was named Player of the Match for his 60-run knock

  • Haryana will play Hyderabad in the final of SMAT

Samant Jakhar and Ankit Kumar smashed commanding fifties as Haryana produced a dominant performance to thrash Hyderabad by 124 runs and set up a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy summit clash with Jharkhand in Pune on December 16, Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, opener Ankit clobbered six sixes and a four in a 27-ball 57, adding 81 runs for the opening stand with Arsh Ranga (30) in just 7.4 overs.

Hyderabad struck back with a few quick wickets, but Jakhar, batting at number six, turned the match decisively with a blistering 22-ball 60, laced with eight sixes and a four. Parth Vats provided late momentum, smashing four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 45 as Haryana piled up a massive 246 for 7.

In reply, Hyderabad were bundled out for 122 in 16.1 overs, never threatening the imposing target.

Amit Rana led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 14, while Jakhar (2/16), Ishant Bhardwaj (2/35) and Anshul Kamboj (2/16) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Rahul Buddhi top-scored for Hyderabad with a 24-ball 37, but the chase unravelled quickly as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Related Content
Related Content

Mumbai register three-wicket win over Rajasthan

Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's brutal 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B match.

Rahane scored 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) but it was Sarfaraz who went all guns blazing in yet another chase in excess of 200, clobbering seven sixes and six fours to make 73 off only 22 balls.

Chasing 217, Mumbai never took the foot off the pedal and despite losing wickets in a heap they remained on track for another commanding win, overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare with Rahane anchoring the pursuit.

Mumbai were undeterred in their chase despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) after a 41-run opening stand with Rahane, who then teamed up with Sarfaraz to put on another 111 off only 39 balls for the second wicket.

Sarfaraz fell to Manav Suthar (4-0-23-3) after a whirlwind knock laden with powerful hits down the ground which saw Mumbai stutter as they lost wickets in heaps.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and all-rounders Sairaj Patil (4), Suryansh Shedge (10) and skipper Shardul Thakur (2) failed to give Rahane the support, he found it in Atharva Ankolekar.

Coming in at No 8, Ankolekar hit three sixes and a four to make a nine-ball 26 which put Mumbai on top again, and Rahane took the defending champions over the finish line with Shams Mulani (4 not out) in company.

Earlier, Rajasthan had posted a formidable 216 for four batting first, riding on half-centuries from Deepak Hooda (51 off 31 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Mukul Choudhary (54 not out off 28 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes).

Tushar Deshpande had rocked Rajasthan early when he dismissed RM Chouhan for four, but opener Ramnivas Golada (48 off 29 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) found a strong support in Hooda, who was in his elements.

Mahipal Lomror sent the ball flying over the ropes four times in his 24-ball 39, while Choudhary's late assault took Rajasthan past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Haryana 246 for 7 in 20 overs (Samant Jakhar 60, Ankit Kumar 57; Tanay Thyagarajan 2/43) beat Hyderabad 122 allout in 16.1 overs (Rahul Buddhi 37; Amit Rana 3/14, Samant Jakhar 2/16) by 124 runs.

Rajasthan 216/4 in 20 overs (Ramnivas Golada 48, Deepak Hooda 51, Mukul Choudhary 54 not out; Sairaj Patil 1/31) lost to Mumbai 217/7 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 72 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 73; Manav Suthar 3/23) by 3 wickets. PTI DDV ATK PDS PDS

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  3. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues Across State, Residents Advised to Stay Warm

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

  2. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  5. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa