How Pakistan’s Calculated Chase Knocked Scotland Out Of Under-19 World Cup

Pakistan slowed their chase deliberately to manage net run rate calculations under the Super Six qualification rules
The tactic ensured Zimbabwe progressed alongside Pakistan, allowing Pakistan to carry forward a more favourable NRR
While legal within the rules, the move sparked debate over tactics versus sportsmanship at the U19 World Cup
In their final ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 league match against Zimbabwe U19 on January 22 in Harare, Pakistan made headlines not just for winning, but for how they won. Chasing a modest 129, Pakistan raced to 84/2 by the end of the 14th over, seemingly cruising to victory.
However, the run-scoring rate dramatically slowed thereafter, with Pakistan taking 26.2 overs to reach the target. That highly unorthodox pacing saw them finish well past the point where a quicker chase would have ensured a superior net run rate (NRR) advantage in the next stage of the tournament. The move sparked debate over tactics and fairness in youth cricket.
Pakistan’s Tactical Victory Over Zimbabwe
Pakistan ultimately secured an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe, with Sameer Minhas playing a key innings en route to qualification for the Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six stage. By deliberately slowing the chase after ensuring they were well positioned to win, Pakistan affected the net run rate scenarios in Group C.
Had they wrapped up the target quickly, their superior NRR might have come from their earlier win over Scotland instead, which would not have benefitted them as much in the Super Six calculations. By extending the chase, they ensured Zimbabwe also qualified ahead of Scotland, allowing Pakistan to carry forward a more favourable NRR into the next round.
Why Did Pakistan Slow Their Chase?
The strategic slowdown was rooted in the U19 World Cup format: only results and net run rates between teams that advance to the Super Sixes are carried forward. Pakistan had defeated both Scotland and Zimbabwe, but carrying forward their NRR from the bigger win against Zimbabwe was more beneficial than from the Scotland game.
Slowing the chase meant that Zimbabwe would finish with a competitive enough performance to qualify alongside Pakistan and allow that stronger NRR to count later. This decision, though within the rules, ignited debate over sportsmanship and competitive integrity.