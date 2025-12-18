Haryana Vs Jharkhand Toss Update, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Haryana won toss, elected to field against Jharkhand
Both teams seeking maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title
Ishan Kishan captaining Jharkhand, Ankit Kumar leading Haryana
Haryana face Jharkhand in the summit clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (December 18). Both teams are eyeing their maiden SMAT title.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Toss Update
Haryana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Jharkhand.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Playing XIs
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj
The two teams reached the title round by ending up on top of their respective Super League groups. The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand lost to Andhra in their previous outing, but had a nine-match victory streak prior to that which helped them finish on top of Group A. Haryana, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad to overtake them in the Group B standings.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Squads
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Arpit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal