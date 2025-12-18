Haryana Vs Jharkhand Toss Update, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final between Haryana and Jharkhand in Pune: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Vs Jharkhand match report Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final Toss Update playing xis
Ishan Kishan is leading Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana won toss, elected to field against Jharkhand

  • Both teams seeking maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title

  • Ishan Kishan captaining Jharkhand, Ankit Kumar leading Haryana

Haryana face Jharkhand in the summit clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (December 18). Both teams are eyeing their maiden SMAT title.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Toss Update

Haryana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Jharkhand.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Playing XIs

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

The two teams reached the title round by ending up on top of their respective Super League groups. The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand lost to Andhra in their previous outing, but had a nine-match victory streak prior to that which helped them finish on top of Group A. Haryana, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad to overtake them in the Group B standings.

Representative Image Of SMAT 2025 - File
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, SMAT Final Preview: When, Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Showdown

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Squads

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Arpit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Published At:
Tags

