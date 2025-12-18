Haryana Vs Jharkhand Preview, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Live Streaming - When, Where To Watch

A total of 140 matches took place in the previous rounds and today (Thursday, December 18) the deserving champion will be crowned. It will be a battle between North Indians Haryana and East Indians Jharkhand at the MCA ground. Check the timing and live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Preview, SMAT 2025: Live Streaming - When, Where To Watch
Representative Image Of SMAT 2025 Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana and Jharkhand set to meet in SMAT 2025 final

  • Both teams topped their respective Super League groups

  • Read the preview and live streaming details

After a tumultuous group stage and the super league phase, we are set to witness the finale showdown of India's premier domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the 2025 season.

A total of 140 matches took place in the previous rounds and today (Thursday, December 18) the deserving champion will be crowned. It will be a battle between North Indians Haryana and East Indians Jharkhand.

The finale will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) from 4:30PM (IST) onwards.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: How Haryana Reached Final?

Haryana stormed into the final following a clinical 124-run demolition of Hyderabad in their final Super League Group A match.

Captain Ankit Kumar (57) and Samant Jakhar (60) smashed explosive fifties to help their side post a mammoth total of 246 at the loss 7 wickets.

The bowlers then took over, with Amit Rana claiming 3/14 as they bundled Hyderabad out for just 122.

This dominant victory ensured Haryana finished at the top of their group as they ended Mumbai’s hope of defending the title. Previously in the Group stages, Haryana had finished 2nd in Elite C with 20 points after claiming 5 wins from 7 matches.

Related Content
Related Content

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: How Jharkhand Reached Final?

Under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand made it to their first-ever final through incredible consistency and a superior net run rate (+0.221) than that of Andhra Pradesh (-0.413), who had the same number of points (8).

Despite losing their final Super League Group B match to Andhra by 9 runs, Jharkhand's previous winning streak, which also included a massive chase of 236 against Punjab, kept them ahead of everyone else.

In the crucial match against Andhra, Virat Singh played a brilliant knock of 77 as Jharkhand finished at the summit of Group B to book their place in history.

Earlier in Elite Group D, Jharkhand enjoyed a flawless run, winning 7 out of their 7 matches and finishing with the maximum (28) points.

With both teams looking in superior form, the match has been set-up nicely.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming Details

When And Where Will The Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Be Played?

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 finale between Haryana and Jharkhand on December 18th, Thursday from 4:30PM (IST) onwards.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Where To Watch Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live?

Aston Villa Vs Manchester City can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

  2. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Without Any Ball Bowled Due To Persistent Fog

  3. Shubman Gill Ruled Out of India Vs South Africa 4th T20I In Lucknow - Know Reason

  4. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Prices For For Non-India Group And Super 8 Games Revealed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  2. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Why A Scheme Modi Called a ‘Monument of Congress Failure’ Is Now Being Replaced

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  2. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  3. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  4. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA