Haryana Vs Jharkhand Preview, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Live Streaming - When, Where To Watch

Haryana and Jharkhand set to meet in SMAT 2025 final
Both teams topped their respective Super League groups
Read the preview and live streaming details
After a tumultuous group stage and the super league phase, we are set to witness the finale showdown of India's premier domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the 2025 season.
A total of 140 matches took place in the previous rounds and today (Thursday, December 18) the deserving champion will be crowned. It will be a battle between North Indians Haryana and East Indians Jharkhand.
The finale will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) from 4:30PM (IST) onwards.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: How Haryana Reached Final?
Haryana stormed into the final following a clinical 124-run demolition of Hyderabad in their final Super League Group A match.
Captain Ankit Kumar (57) and Samant Jakhar (60) smashed explosive fifties to help their side post a mammoth total of 246 at the loss 7 wickets.
The bowlers then took over, with Amit Rana claiming 3/14 as they bundled Hyderabad out for just 122.
This dominant victory ensured Haryana finished at the top of their group as they ended Mumbai’s hope of defending the title. Previously in the Group stages, Haryana had finished 2nd in Elite C with 20 points after claiming 5 wins from 7 matches.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: How Jharkhand Reached Final?
Under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand made it to their first-ever final through incredible consistency and a superior net run rate (+0.221) than that of Andhra Pradesh (-0.413), who had the same number of points (8).
Despite losing their final Super League Group B match to Andhra by 9 runs, Jharkhand's previous winning streak, which also included a massive chase of 236 against Punjab, kept them ahead of everyone else.
In the crucial match against Andhra, Virat Singh played a brilliant knock of 77 as Jharkhand finished at the summit of Group B to book their place in history.
Earlier in Elite Group D, Jharkhand enjoyed a flawless run, winning 7 out of their 7 matches and finishing with the maximum (28) points.
With both teams looking in superior form, the match has been set-up nicely.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming Details
When And Where Will The Haryana Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Be Played?
The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 finale between Haryana and Jharkhand on December 18th, Thursday from 4:30PM (IST) onwards.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Where To Watch Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live?
Aston Villa Vs Manchester City can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.