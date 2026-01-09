Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: ​When, Where To Watch PAK Vs SL ​Match On TV & Online?

Sri Lanka will be gunning to level the series as they take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Friday, January 9 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Men In Green lead the three-match series 1-0.
In the 1st T20I, Pakistan bowlers especially Salman Mirza (3/18) and Abrar Ahmed (3/25) tormented the Sri Lankan batters, as they restricted the hosts to 128.
In reply, Pakistan raced to a six-wicket win with fifty from Sahibzada Farhan (51) and taking a series lead as well.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera
SL vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I live on TV and streaming in India?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode app and website in India.
What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?
The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will start at 7 PM IST on January 9, 2026, Friday.