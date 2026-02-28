PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Great Sri Lankan Dilemma Ahead Of Final Clash Against Pakistan

Pakistan will have to win the match with 65 runs or chase the target inside 13 overs to qualify for semi-finals
Sri Lanka are already out of the ICC T20 World Cup
If Pakistan qualifies, their knockout matches will be played in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan in their last Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Though it is a dead rubber for the hosts, from the tournament's perspective, it is very crucial as the fate of Pakistan and New Zealand lies on this very match.
New Zealand is at the 2nd spot in the Super Eights Group 2 with 3 points and an NRR of 1.390, while Pakistan are at the 3rd spot with 1 point and an NRR of -0.461.
While New Zealand have exhausted all their matches, Pakistan have one game left against Sri Lanka, where they have to win the match by atleast 65 runs or chase down the required target inside 13 overs to surpass the Kiwis' net run rate.
Although it is a highly improbable task, given the recent form of the Pakistan team, with their mercurial nature and knack for scraping through in ICC tournaments, you could not count them out.
Check out Pakistan's entire semi-final qualification scenario here.
Sri Lanka's Crossroads - Revenue Or Sporting Integrity
While it an inconsequential match for Sri Lanka and teams usually treat such matches as national pride and give it their all but for the hosts this clash has raised a serious dilemma.
If they play to their potential and win the match, this will knock Pakistan out of the tournament, which means that the knockout matches which includes semi-finals and final, will be shifted entirely to India.
It means that Sri Lanka will then lose out on hosting a World Cup semi-final and a potential India-Pakistan match. A final between the arch-rivals could lead to massive revenue for their board in terms of gate money, hotel bookings, and tourism. One such match could fill the Sri Lankan board's coffers and boost their dented economy.
On the other hand, playing for your country is a matter of immense pride, and if it becomes evident that Sri Lanka are throwing away a World Cup for monetary gains (doesn't matter how big), it could tarnish their image. Also, competitions like the World Cup are built on sporting integrity, and such open trade-offs would not be good optics for the sport of cricket at the global stage.
Sri Lanka already gained massively because of the India-Pakistan stand-off as initially India were the sole host of the T20 World Cup 2026, it was only after Pakistan refused to travel to India that the hosting rights were shared by both India and Pakistan, setting the latter's base in Sri Lanka. So, giving away a match intentionally for financial gains after that could also be seen pushing it too far.