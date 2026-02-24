England Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Spinners In Focus As Both Sides Eye Crucial Super 8 Points

England Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England and Pakistan look to take a step ahead towards the semi-final as they take on each other in the Super 8 Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
england vs pakistan icc t20 world cup 2026 super eight preview pallekele
England cricketer Jofra Archer in action against Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England and Pakistan will clash in the second Super 8 Group 2 clash

  • Pakistan's last match was washed out due to rain

  • England won their first game of the Super 8

On a surface expected to assist slow bowlers, both England and Pakistan will lean heavily on their spin resources in their Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Tuesday.

England may not have hit top gear yet, but the two-time champions have found ways to win.

They kicked off their Super Eights campaign with a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, a result that significantly boosted their net run rate and took them to the top of the standings.

Defending a modest total against Sri Lanka, England played according to the conditions perfectly. Their spinners did the bulk of the work along with pacer Jofra Archer to trigger a dramatic Sri Lankan batting collapse.

The ever-reliable leg spinner Adil Rashid and left arm spinner Liam Dawson have combined well to get the wickets.

Meanwhile, Will Jacks has emerged as an unlikely match-winner. His off-spin has been handy, but it is his contributions with the bat, 39 against Nepal, 16 against Scotland and 53 versus Italy, that have repeatedly bailed England out of trouble.

Opener Phil Salt returned to form with a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka, as he batted beyond the powerplay for the first time in the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

However, Jos Buttler's form remains a concern. But the veteran batter has got the backing of his captain Harry Brook, who himself is yet to find runs.

England also hold the advantage of familiarity with the venue, having swept a three-match T20I series here 3-0 earlier this month and also winning the Super Eight game against Sri Lanka.

"We still haven't had that perfect game with the bat. We haven't managed to get the starts and the big scores that we'd like," Brook said after the win against Sri Lanka.

"In my eyes I see that as something coming very soon and with the likes of Jos Buttler not coming off and Jacob Bethell, myself, Tom Banton not getting big scores and we still managed to get over the line and get the job done is awesome. Hopefully rewards can come a little bit later down the line for the lads with the bat."

Pakistan, in contrast, were left frustrated after their Super Eights opener against New Zealand was washed out, leaving them with just one point and little room for error.

The Men in Green will bank on their varied spin arsenal on a track that traditionally slows as the match progresses.

Alongside the mystery spin of Usman Tariq, Pakistan boast of depth in Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, a collective that could prove crucial in stifling England's batting line-up.

However, Pakistan’s own batting inconsistency remains a concern, especially against quality spin.

While opener Sahibzada Farhan, who is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 220 runs from four innings, has done well, the likes of Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha, who is capable of both anchoring and accelerating, are yet to fire.

England Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

England Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Start Time

The England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

England Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming

Where will the England Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be played?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Where to watch England Vs Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Pakistan will be televised live in India on Star Sports channels and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

Who will play in Super 8 Group 2 45th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

England and Pakistan will play in the Super 8 Group 2 45th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Q

What is at stake in the England vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

A

The winner will get crucial two points which will help them take a step towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Q

Where will the England vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The England vs Pakistan, Super 8 Group 2 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Q

When is the England vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket match will be played on Tuesday (February 24, 2026). The match will start at 7:00 Local time.

Q

How to watch and follow England vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

In India, the England vs Pakistan cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.


Check the ICC website for global broadcast details.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shree Charani Brings Women In Blue Back | AUS-W 55/2 (10.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Yawer Caught At Slip| J & K 157/2 (51)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony