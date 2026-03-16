M Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host RCB's IPL 2026 Home Games After Clearance From Karnataka Government

Summary of this article
M Chinnaswamy stadium cleared to host IPL 2026 games
The venue experienced a massive stampede during RCB's celebration last year
The venue will host its first IPL 2026 match against SRH on March 28
The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been cleared to host the Indian Premier League games this season after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) received clearance permission from the Government of Karnataka.
It is now officially confirmed that the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy.
The venue was under scrutiny after a massive stampede broke out in the premises which led to the death of 11 fans while 56 others got injured in the process.
Since then, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was banned indefinitely from hosting IPL games but after an inspection carried out by the expert committee to check the infrastructural changes, the state Government gave the green signal.
KSCA secretary Santosh Menon spoke to trusted sources and informed about the development. A mock demonstration took place in March 13 and the report was conveyed to the Home Ministry, which was satisfied with the assessments.
"We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium." - the KSCA stated in a media release.
"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru." added the release.
The State Association also stated that they are looking forward to conducting a smooth and safe high profile IPL matches.
"KSCA looks forward to extending full cooperation and support to RCB in hosting the upcoming IPL matches in a safe, well-coordinated and professionally managed manner, ensuring a memorable experience for cricket lovers and the sporting community."
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the first IPL 2026 game on Saturday, March 28 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad On Sunday, 5th April Rajat Patidar and co will welcome the Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Mar-28
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Apr-05
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Apr-10
|Friday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|Apr-12
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad
Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal