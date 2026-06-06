India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Long-Time Rivals Chase Regional Crown AIFF

India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 final between India Women and Bangladesh Women at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday, June 6. India enter unbeaten, without conceding a goal, after dominant wins over Maldives, Bangladesh, and Bhutan in the knockouts, with Aveka Singh leading the scoring charts and Manisha Kalyan boosting the attack after her return. Panthoi Chanu has been solid in goal as India chase a record-extending sixth title and a first since 2019, while Bangladesh, the reigning champions from 2022 and 2024, look to spoil the party despite India’s superior head-to-head record and earlier 3-0 group-stage win.

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6 Jun 2026, 05:47:05 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Streaming Info The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Final will be streamed on the FanCode platform.