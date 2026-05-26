RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: With Early Movement And Even Bounce Dharamsala Sets Up For A Well-Balanced Battle

P PTI Published at: 26 May 2026 3:06 am

The sporting wicket in Dharamsala is known to provide early swing and good carry to pacers at the same time its even bounce, thin air and fast outfield keeps batters in the game, making it an even contest between the bat and ball in IPL Qualifier 1

P PTI Published at: 26 May 2026 3:06 am