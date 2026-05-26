RCB Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Dharamsala - Check Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to field in Dharamsala
No Phil Salt in Royal Challengers Bengaluru team
RCB finished on top, GT second in league phase
Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26).
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Update
GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. He cited the likelihood of dew later in the evening as his reason for the decision. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first too, but added that he expected the surface to play similarly across the 40 overs.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
Tonight's competing teams have earned their extra bite of the final cherry by deservedly finishing in the top two in the league phase. RCB are the most consistent side this season and GT, the most improved one through the tournament. The setting for Qualifier 1 is the scenic Dharamsala, where the ball jags around early in the innings but conditions offer high run-scoring opportunities later on.
Will the prolific Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan survive Josh Hazlewood-Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new-ball test? How will the evergreen battle between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada play out? We shall find out in due course.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav