RCB Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Dharamsala - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Here is all you need to know about the Qualifier 1 clash of Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala: preview, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitute lists and more

GT Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bowling First In Ahmedabad - Check Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar shake hands before their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. Photo: File/AP
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to field in Dharamsala

  • No Phil Salt in Royal Challengers Bengaluru team

  • RCB finished on top, GT second in league phase

Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26). 

ALSO READ: RCB Vs GT Live Score

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Update

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. He cited the likelihood of dew later in the evening as his reason for the decision. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first too, but added that he expected the surface to play similarly across the 40 overs.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

Tonight's competing teams have earned their extra bite of the final cherry by deservedly finishing in the top two in the league phase. RCB are the most consistent side this season and GT, the most improved one through the tournament. The setting for Qualifier 1 is the scenic Dharamsala, where the ball jags around early in the innings but conditions offer high run-scoring opportunities later on.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. - File/AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, second left, and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, - AP Photo

Will the prolific Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan survive Josh Hazlewood-Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new-ball test? How will the evergreen battle between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada play out? We shall find out in due course.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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