Argentina Vs Iceland Live Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Argentina conclude their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations today against Iceland, with head coach Lionel Scaloni aiming to fine-tune his tactical setup

Argentina Vs Iceland Live Streaming, International Friendly 2026
Argentina forward Giuliano Simeone (17) reacts to the crowd after scoring a goal against Honduras during the second half of an international friendly soccer match. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Argentina face Iceland today in their final warm-up match before the 2026 World Cup.

  • Lionel Messi is expected to miss out due to precaution

  • This match is the last opportunity for Scaloni to fine tune his squad

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, defending champions Argentina face Iceland in an international friendly today, June 10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, USA. For Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste, this fixture represents the final opportunity to refine their tactical setup before beginning their World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16.

Argentina arrive in strong form, having secured a confident 2-0 victory over Honduras in their previous warm-up match. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to prioritize squad rhythm, managing the fitness of key players while integrating others into his tactical system.

A primary focus for supporters and staff alike is the condition of captain Lionel Messi. After missing the win against Honduras due to hamstring discomfort, Messi has resumed partial group training, and this match offers a crucial window for him to gain valuable minutes before the tournament pressure intensifies.

Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026 be played?

A

Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026 will be played at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, USA

Q

When will the Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026 be played?

A

Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026 will be played on June 10, Wednesday and has a start time of 06:30 AM IST.

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Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) reacts after he scored on a penalty kick against Honduras during the first half of an international friendly soccer match. - AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session at Texas A&M's Ellis Field ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 international friendly between Argentina and Honduras. - AP Photo
Argentina's national football team arrives in Kansas City, US for the FIFA World Cup 2026. - Ariana Cubillos
Argentina's Squad For FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Eyes Record-Breaking Sixth Tournament With Defending Champions - File
Q

Where to watch Argentina vs Iceland International Friendly 2026 match?

A

The live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.

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