Jordan Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Jordan and Argentina will be facing each other for the first ever time in their history.
Lionel Messi is leading the Golden Boot race with 5 goals in 2 matches.
Argentina has already qualified for the Round of 32 and will be facing Cabo Verde on July 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA.
Jordan would be facing the CONMEBOL giants Argentina on matchday three as their last fixture of Group J.
On the basis of the current scenario, Jordan are out of the World Cup losing to Austria 3-1 on matchday 1 and 2-1 to Algeria last week but they would want to leave a mark before going back to their home.
It would have been easier for them if it was an ordinary team but this time it's Argentina who are unbeaten in this year's World Cup winning 3-0 to Algeria and 2-0 to Austria and their only goal scorer till now Lionel Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot with 5 goals.
It won't be a cake walk for Jordan because the defending champions carry that momentum and intensity which is difficult to break especially in football's grandest stage.
Argentina's Round of 32 fixture is already decided, they'll play against Cabo Verde on July 3, Saturday at 3:30 am at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.
Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
AI models and sports analysts predict an easy 3-0 or 4-0 victory for Argentina looking at their previous performances, they haven't conceded a single goal till now in the World Cup.
With a strong attacking lineup backed by defensive solidarity, it becomes even tougher for the teams to score a goal against the Argentinian side.
Lionel Messi who just broke Miroslav Klose's record in his last match becoming the highest ever goal scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup would want to maintain that form and pedigree and add another one or two goals to his stats to make himself a permanent contender for the Golden Boot.
Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Arlington, USA
Stadium: Dallas Stadium
Date: Sunday, 28 June
Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 7:30 am (IST)
Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.
Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Jordan Predicted XIs:
Yazeed Abulaila; Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Yazan Al Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad; Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan; Mousa Al Taamari, Mahmoud Mardi, and Mohammad Abu Zraiq
Argentina Predicted XIs:
E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Lautaro Martinez; Messi, Almada