Saving Messi For The World Cup Knockouts: Inside Argentina's Plan For Cape Verde

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 June 2026 3:09 pm

Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026: Managing Lionel Messi's minutes, to ensure the talismanic captain remains fully fit for the gruelling knockout stages ahead, is the top priority for the Argentine management. For the Group J finale against Jordan, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the newly crowned all-time World Cup goal scorer will likely play as a substitute if the defending champions need an offensive spark

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 June 2026 3:09 pm

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni responds to a question during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 26, 2026, ahead of his team's World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

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