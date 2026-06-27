Saving Messi For The World Cup Knockouts: Inside Argentina's Plan For Cape Verde

Argentina will not start with Lionel Messi in the last group game against Jordan to keep his fresh for the knocouts
Argentina is set to face World Cup debutant Cape Verde in the round of 32 match
Nicholas Paz is likely to start in place of Messi against Jordan
It's confirmed! Lionel Messi will start on the bench for Argentina's final Group J match against Jordan on Sunday (India time), with manager Lionel Scaloni hinting that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a likely substitute if the team needs an offensive spark.
La Albiceleste, the defending champions, have already qualified for the knockouts, where they will face the unlikeliest of opponents in Cape Verde. The Blue Sharks qualified for the Round of 32 as Group H runners-up, behind Spain. In the process, the Bubista-coached debutants have made football history.
Why Is Lionel Messi Starting On The bench?
Argentina have already locked down the top spot in the group following consecutive victories -- 3-0 vs Algeria and 2-0 vs Austria.
Fresh off celebrating his 39th birthday, Messi is being rested to mitigate the physical toll of a demanding tournament. Given his previous minor hamstring struggles, the Argentine think tank is prioritising longevity over a seemingly meaningless group finale to ensure their captain remains completely fresh for the knockout stages.
How Does The Historic Scoring Record Factor Into This Match?
The former Barcelona talisman has been in sizzling form, netting five goals in two matches during the group stage. In this run, he also broke the all-time tournament record and now sits alone at the top of the football pantheon with 17 World Cup goals.
While he will not be on the pitch at kickoff, Scaloni has kept the door wide open for the Inter Miami man to sub in late to maintain his match rhythm and potentially extend his historic goal tally.
So, What Is The Plan For The Heavily Rotated Squad?
A heavily rotated side will take the pitch as Scaloni balances resting his stars with keeping the squad sharp. Midfield prodigy Nicolas Paz is likely to earn a starting place in the playmaker role, probably filling in for Messi.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to be one of the few regular starters on the pitch, to provide defensive stability while the coaching staff evaluates depth options.
How does the Round of 32 matchup against Cape Verde look?
The defending champions are already locked into a fascinating knockout fixture against Cape Verde on July 3 in Miami. The Blue Sharks from the North Atlantic Ocean, representing a small island nation, are having a fairytale run.
They advanced unbeaten through a daunting group that included traditional powerhouses -- European champions Spain, South American heavyweights, and Asian Giants Saudi Arabia.
In the proverbial David vs Goliath clash, Cape Verde will look to pull off the ultimate shock against Messi & Co.
Mark your calendar. In India, the kick-off on Saturday (July 4) is scheduled for early morning, at 03:30 AM.