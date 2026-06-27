Saving Messi For The World Cup Knockouts: Inside Argentina's Plan For Cape Verde

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026: Managing Lionel Messi's minutes, to ensure the talismanic captain remains fully fit for the gruelling knockout stages ahead, is the top priority for the Argentine management. For the Group J finale against Jordan, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the newly crowned all-time World Cup goal scorer will likely play as a substitute if the defending champions need an offensive spark

Saving Messi For The World Cup Knockouts
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni responds to a question during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 26, 2026, ahead of his team's World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Summary of this article

  • Argentina will not start with Lionel Messi in the last group game against Jordan to keep his fresh for the knocouts

  • Argentina is set to face World Cup debutant Cape Verde in the round of 32 match

  • Nicholas Paz is likely to start in place of Messi against Jordan

It's confirmed! Lionel Messi will start on the bench for Argentina's final Group J match against Jordan on Sunday (India time), with manager Lionel Scaloni hinting that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a likely substitute if the team needs an offensive spark.

La Albiceleste, the defending champions, have already qualified for the knockouts, where they will face the unlikeliest of opponents in Cape Verde. The Blue Sharks qualified for the Round of 32 as Group H runners-up, behind Spain. In the process, the Bubista-coached debutants have made football history.

Why Is Lionel Messi Starting On The bench?

Argentina have already locked down the top spot in the group following consecutive victories -- 3-0 vs Algeria and 2-0 vs Austria.

Lionel Messi to play as substitute in final group game
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks to training for the the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Kansas City, AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
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Fresh off celebrating his 39th birthday, Messi is being rested to mitigate the physical toll of a demanding tournament. Given his previous minor hamstring struggles, the Argentine think tank is prioritising longevity over a seemingly meaningless group finale to ensure their captain remains completely fresh for the knockout stages.

How Does The Historic Scoring Record Factor Into This Match?

The former Barcelona talisman has been in sizzling form, netting five goals in two matches during the group stage. In this run, he also broke the all-time tournament record and now sits alone at the top of the football pantheon with 17 World Cup goals.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball pursued by Austria's Xaver Schlager during the World Cup Group J soccer match - AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Austria with teammates becoming FIFA World Cup's highest ever goalscorer - AP/Tony Gutierrez
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) walks on the pitch after scoring the opening goal of his team - AP
Argentina's Squad For FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Eyes Record-Breaking Sixth Tournament With Defending Champions - File

While he will not be on the pitch at kickoff, Scaloni has kept the door wide open for the Inter Miami man to sub in late to maintain his match rhythm and potentially extend his historic goal tally.

So, What Is The Plan For The Heavily Rotated Squad?

A heavily rotated side will take the pitch as Scaloni balances resting his stars with keeping the squad sharp. Midfield prodigy Nicolas Paz is likely to earn a starting place in the playmaker role, probably filling in for Messi.

Nicholas Paz could start in place of Lionel Messi against Jordan
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
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Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to be one of the few regular starters on the pitch, to provide defensive stability while the coaching staff evaluates depth options.

How does the Round of 32 matchup against Cape Verde look?

The defending champions are already locked into a fascinating knockout fixture against Cape Verde on July 3 in Miami. The Blue Sharks from the North Atlantic Ocean, representing a small island nation, are having a fairytale run.

They advanced unbeaten through a daunting group that included traditional powerhouses -- European champions Spain, South American heavyweights, and Asian Giants Saudi Arabia.

In the proverbial David vs Goliath clash, Cape Verde will look to pull off the ultimate shock against Messi & Co.

Mark your calendar. In India, the kick-off on Saturday (July 4) is scheduled for early morning, at 03:30 AM.

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