Messi Stands Alone: Argentine Legend Becomes FIFA World Cup's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Lionel Messi became the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring his 17th tournament goal against Austria, surpassing Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals.
The Argentine captain netted the historic goal in the 38th minute, just half an hour after missing an early penalty.
Messi also became only the third player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive matches, joining Just Fontaine (1958) and Jairzinho (1970).
The wait for history did not last long.
After missing a penalty early in Argentina's Group J clash against Austria, Lionel Messi responded in the best way possible, finding the back of the net in the 38th minute to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
The strike took the Argentine superstar to 17 World Cup goals, moving him ahead of German legend Miroslav Klose and placing him alone at the summit of football's biggest stage.
The milestone is another remarkable addition to a career already overflowing with records. What makes the achievement even more significant is that Messi's World Cup journey is still ongoing, with Argentina expected to play several more matches in the tournament.
The 39-year-old now has the opportunity to extend a record that many believed would stand for generations.
Messi's latest goal also secured another historic feat. The Argentine captain became only the third player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive World Cup matches, joining Just Fontaine (France, 1958) and Jairzinho (Brazil, 1970) in one of the tournament's most exclusive clubs. It is yet another testament to his longevity, consistency and ability to deliver on the grandest stage.
From lifting the trophy in 2022 to rewriting the record books in 2026, Messi continues to redefine greatness. And with Argentina chasing another deep World Cup run, the possibility remains that football's newest scoring benchmark could rise even higher before the tournament concludes.
Key Stats
17 World Cup goals- Highest in FIFA World Cup history.
Surpassed Miroslav Klose (16 goals).
Scored the record-breaking goal in the 38th minute vs Austria.
Became only the third player ever to score in six consecutive World Cup matches.
Joined Just Fontaine (1958) and Jairzinho (1970) in achieving the feat.