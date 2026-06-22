Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, Likely XIs - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, expected starting XIs, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J fixture between Argentina and Austria

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi equaled Miroslav Klose as the leading scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Summary of this article

  • Argentina will lock horns with Austria in their 2nd match of FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Argentina defeated Algeria by 3-0 in their opening match

  • Messi need just one goal to surpass Miroslav Klose to become the leading goalscorer in World Cups

Argentina will take on Austria in a Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, June 22. The defending champions started their campaign with a massive 3-0 win against Algeria, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick to level Miroslav Klose as the leading scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals.

Austria also had an impressive opening game, registering a 3-1 victory against Jordan with goals from Romano Schmidt and Marko Arnautovic and an own goal by Yazan Al-Arab.

Though Austria is a stronger outfit than Algeria, La Albiceleste still will hold an edge but with a place in the knockouts in sight, it's expected to be a riveting encounter between both the sides.

The match provides a perfect stage for Lionel Messi to script history by becoming the leading goalscorer in World Cups. The Argentine legend is known to perform at the big stages, and it won't be a surprise if the Inter Miami star again mesmerizes fans across the globe with his skills.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring his third goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Argentina the defending champions celebrate their 2022 World Cup victory - null

At the same time, Austria are an accomplished side with a strong defense, led by David Alaba, while Marcel Sabitzer possesses the game to turn the game in his team's favor, along with Romano Schmid's creativity and dribbling that can create problems for Argentina's backline.

Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

According to Opta's Supercomputer Argentina are clear favorties to win today's encounter with 60.1% chance.

Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Argentina: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, González; Messi, Álvarez

Austria: A. Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdžić

Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria take place?

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 22.

Q

Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria?

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

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