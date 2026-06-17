Austria Vs Jordan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Das Team End 28-Year Absence Against Tournament Debutants

Jordan will take on Austria in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, June 17. X/Jordan FA

Austria Vs Jordan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! The expansion to a 48-team tournament opens the door for historical milestones in Group J. Austria are making their return to the global stage for the first time since 1998. Boasting veterans like Marcel Sabitzer and David Alaba, Ralf Rangnick's men secured their spot by dominating UEFA qualification. Meanwhile, Jamal Sellami's Jordan enters as tournament debutants, advancing through AFC qualification through disciplined, compact defensive play. This match at San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Clara is a crucial battleground for points behind massive favourites Argentina, who were leading African giants Algeria in the group opener. With the Lionel Messi-led reigning champions expected to win the group, this fixture is essentially a must-win for Austria's knockout ambitions and a dream opportunity for the Jordanian underdogs. Follow all the updates from the AUT vs JOR match.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 08:41:47 am IST Austria Vs Jordan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website. The live action will begin at 9:30 pm IST (June 15).

17 Jun 2026, 08:26:11 am IST Austria Vs Jordan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Santa Clara, US

Stadium: San Francisco Bay Area,

Date: Wednesday, 17 June

Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 9:30 am (IST)