Messi's Date With Destiny Delayed: Missed Penalty Delays World Cup History

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 8th minute against Austria.
The goal would have made him the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
Despite the setback, the Argentine captain later inspired his side to victory, keeping the record within touching distance.
For a brief moment, the footballing world held its breath. Just eight minutes into Argentina's Group J clash against Austria, Lionel Messi stepped up to the penalty spot with more than just an opening goal on the line.
The Argentine legend had the chance to etch his name into the history books as the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
However, destiny had other plans.
Messi's effort from the spot failed to find the back of the net, denying him a record-breaking moment that seemed almost inevitable.
The miss stunned fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the globe, with the opportunity carrying significance far beyond the result of a single match.
While the penalty miss delayed history, it did not define Messi's evening. The Argentine captain responded in trademark fashion, producing a masterclass later in the match and eventually leading his side to a commanding victory.
Yet the missed spot-kick remained one of the talking points of the encounter, serving as a reminder that even the greatest players in football history are not immune to moments of disappointment.
The record is still within reach, and knowing Messi's remarkable career, few would bet against him eventually claiming it. For now, though, the world must wait a little longer for another chapter in the story of one of football's greatest icons.