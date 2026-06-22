Messi's Date With Destiny Delayed: Missed Penalty Delays World Cup History

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
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The Argentine captain had a golden opportunity to become the FIFA World Cup's outright highest goalscorer, but an early penalty miss against Austria ensured the wait for history continues.

ARG vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2026
Messi just missed a golden oppurtunity from becoming the highest goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 8th minute against Austria.

  • The goal would have made him the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

  • Despite the setback, the Argentine captain later inspired his side to victory, keeping the record within touching distance.

For a brief moment, the footballing world held its breath. Just eight minutes into Argentina's Group J clash against Austria, Lionel Messi stepped up to the penalty spot with more than just an opening goal on the line.

The Argentine legend had the chance to etch his name into the history books as the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

However, destiny had other plans.

Messi's effort from the spot failed to find the back of the net, denying him a record-breaking moment that seemed almost inevitable.

The miss stunned fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the globe, with the opportunity carrying significance far beyond the result of a single match.

While the penalty miss delayed history, it did not define Messi's evening. The Argentine captain responded in trademark fashion, producing a masterclass later in the match and eventually leading his side to a commanding victory.

Yet the missed spot-kick remained one of the talking points of the encounter, serving as a reminder that even the greatest players in football history are not immune to moments of disappointment.

Related Content
Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ARG take on AUT in Texas - AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Austria with teammates becoming FIFA World Cup's highest ever goalscorer - AP/Tony Gutierrez
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) walks on the pitch after scoring the opening goal of his team - AP
Lionel Messi equaled Miroslav Klose as the leading scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals. - AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The record is still within reach, and knowing Messi's remarkable career, few would bet against him eventually claiming it. For now, though, the world must wait a little longer for another chapter in the story of one of football's greatest icons.

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