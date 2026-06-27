Outlook Explains | Inside Cape Verde's Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Run

O Outlook Sports Desk 27 June 2026 12:15 pm Published at: 27 June 2026 11:50 am Updated on:

Cape Verde have shattered football history by qualifying for the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, setting up an unimaginable knockout clash against Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina. Entering the tournament as massive underdogs ranked 67th in the world, the Blue Sharks captured global hearts by surviving a brutal Group H completely undefeated, drawing with football royalty like Spain and Uruguay. Here, we have five big questions answered on the ultimate Cinderella story of modern football

O Outlook Sports Desk 27 June 2026 12:15 pm Published at: 27 June 2026 11:50 am Updated on:

Cape Verde players celebrate their 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia after the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026 AP Photo/David J. Phillip

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