England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won Semi-Final Match At Atlanta Stadium?

A Associated Press Published at: 16 July 2026 3:26 am

Argentina, which will play Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is now one game away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962

A Associated Press Published at: 16 July 2026 3:26 am

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after teammate Lautaro Martinez scored their side's second goal Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell