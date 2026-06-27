Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Blue Sharks Face Green Falcons At Houston Stadium

Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash between CPV and KSA on Saturday, 27 June, at NRG Stadium, currently known as Houston Stadium

Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash between CPV and KSA on Saturday, 27 June, at NRG Stadium, currently known as Houston Stadium. Two teams still chasing a place in the knockout round will battle it out in a crucial final group-stage encounter. Cape Verde have enjoyed a historic World Cup debut, securing draws against Spain and Uruguay to stay unbeaten and keep their qualification hopes alive, while Saudi Arabia enter the contest with one point after a draw against Uruguay and a defeat to Spain. With both sides needing a positive result, the clash promises to be a thrilling battle in Houston.

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