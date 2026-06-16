From 50,000 To 6 Million: How Cape Verde's Goalkeeper Vozinha Became Social Media Sensation Overnight

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Vozinha, 40, delivers masterclass for Cape Verde against Spain, earning viral fame with 6 million Instagram followers after historic World Cup draw in Atlanta today

Spain Vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Vozinha Post Match AP Photo
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) talks with the media after a tie during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
Summary of this article

  • Vozinha reached the World Cup at 40 after stints across Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal

  • His Instagram followers jumped from 50,000 to 6 million within hours of Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain

  • Spain fired 27 shots, including from Lamine Yamal, but Vozinha's defence held firm

Cape Verde earned a precious point against one of the tournament's elite on Monday, and the narrative belonged entirely to one man. Goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a masterclass performance that frustrated Spain's elite offensive machinery, with the All Whites creating 27 shots yet finding no way past the 40-year-old guardian and his resolute defence.

As the final whistle sounded, Vozinha collapsed near his net and wept, not from defeat, but from the weight of finally reaching a World Cup stage after a journey few believed would even happen.

His professional career began late. At 25, Vozinha made his debut with Angolan club Progresso, far removed from the world's biggest stages. Stops followed across Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Portugal's lower divisions, where he currently turns out for Chaves.

He joined Cape Verde's national setup in 2012 and considered retirement multiple times, but persistence won. "I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream," he said post-match, a simple statement carrying years of sacrifice and self-doubt.

From Obscurity to 6 Million Eyes

The goalkeeper's newfound fame has been staggering. Pre-match, his Instagram account held roughly 50,000 followers. Minutes after the final whistle, that figure had surged past 1.5 million. By the time of writing this, the numbers are already apporaching 6 million.

Related Content
Cape Verde players celebrate after the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
Cape Verde's Kevin Pina (6) heads the ball against Spain's Aymeric Laporte (14) during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta. - AP Photo
Cape Verde players celebrate after the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
Spain will face Cape Verde in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Monday, June 15. - X/Spanish Football

His nickname tells its own tale. "Vozinha" means grandmother in Portuguese, a cruel moniker handed to him by older players who bullied the young goalkeeper before later adopting it himself when sharing a name with another club teammate raised complications.

What's Next

Spain face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta, while Cape Verde travel to Miami to meet Uruguay on the same day. The Africans return home to Houston on June 26 for their final group match against Saudi Arabia, whilst Spain close their campaign against Uruguay in Mexico.

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