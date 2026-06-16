From 50,000 To 6 Million: How Cape Verde's Goalkeeper Vozinha Became Social Media Sensation Overnight

Vozinha reached the World Cup at 40 after stints across Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal
His Instagram followers jumped from 50,000 to 6 million within hours of Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain
Spain fired 27 shots, including from Lamine Yamal, but Vozinha's defence held firm
Cape Verde earned a precious point against one of the tournament's elite on Monday, and the narrative belonged entirely to one man. Goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a masterclass performance that frustrated Spain's elite offensive machinery, with the All Whites creating 27 shots yet finding no way past the 40-year-old guardian and his resolute defence.
As the final whistle sounded, Vozinha collapsed near his net and wept, not from defeat, but from the weight of finally reaching a World Cup stage after a journey few believed would even happen.
His professional career began late. At 25, Vozinha made his debut with Angolan club Progresso, far removed from the world's biggest stages. Stops followed across Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Portugal's lower divisions, where he currently turns out for Chaves.
He joined Cape Verde's national setup in 2012 and considered retirement multiple times, but persistence won. "I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream," he said post-match, a simple statement carrying years of sacrifice and self-doubt.
From Obscurity to 6 Million Eyes
The goalkeeper's newfound fame has been staggering. Pre-match, his Instagram account held roughly 50,000 followers. Minutes after the final whistle, that figure had surged past 1.5 million. By the time of writing this, the numbers are already apporaching 6 million.
His nickname tells its own tale. "Vozinha" means grandmother in Portuguese, a cruel moniker handed to him by older players who bullied the young goalkeeper before later adopting it himself when sharing a name with another club teammate raised complications.
What's Next
Spain face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta, while Cape Verde travel to Miami to meet Uruguay on the same day. The Africans return home to Houston on June 26 for their final group match against Saudi Arabia, whilst Spain close their campaign against Uruguay in Mexico.