FIFA World Cup 2026, Final Score: Tiny Cape Verde Dream Big; Ousmane Dembele Runs Riot With Hat-Trick

France, Spain and Belgium sealed knockout spots with commanding performances
Cape Verde became the smallest nation to reach the World Cup knockouts
Durand Cup 2026 will be held across five Indian cities from July 25
The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is nearing its conclusion, and Matchday 16 delivered everything the tournament has promised, stunning individual brilliance, unexpected exits, historic milestones and ofcourse, the high-stakes football.
Ousmane Dembele announced himself as a Golden Boot contender with a devastating first-half hat-trick, Spain survived a tense battle to eliminate Uruguay, Belgium rediscovered their swagger with a five-star display, while Cape Verde completed one of the greatest underdog stories in World Cup history.
As some giants marched into the Round of 32, others packed their bags, leaving behind a day where dreams were shattered.
Dembele Steals The Show As France Finish With A Perfect Record
France entered the day already assured of a place in the Round of 32, but Didier Deschamps' side had another statement to make. Against fellow qualifiers Norway, Les Bleus produced arguably their most complete display of the tournament, cruising to a 4-1 victory in Boston.
The headline belonged to Ousmane Dembele, whose blistering first-half hat-trick left Norway shell-shocked before the interval. It was the first World Cup first-half hat-trick in over three decades and instantly thrust the PSG winger into the Golden Boot conversation. Desire Doue added a fourth late on as France completed the group stage with a flawless nine points. Norway, despite the defeat, also progressed after earlier victories had already secured their knockout berth.
Spain Edge Uruguay; Bielsa's Men Crash Out
Few expected Uruguay to leave the World Cup before the knockout rounds, but football once again reminded everyone that reputations count for little once the whistle blows.
Spain needed composure rather than flair, and Alex Baena provided exactly that. Capitalising on a costly Fernando Muslera mistake, the midfielder scored the only goal of the contest before Luis de la Fuente's side expertly managed the game.
Uruguay threw bodies forward in the closing stages but lacked precision, and Agustin Canobbio's late red card summed up a frustrating evening for Marcelo Bielsa's side. Spain topped Group H with seven points, while Uruguay exited alongside Saudi Arabia.
Cape Verde Complete Football's Greatest Fairytale
There were no goals in Houston, but Cape Verde celebrated as if they had won the World Cup.
A disciplined 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, coupled with Spain's victory over Uruguay, was enough to send the Blue Sharks into the Round of 32. With a population of barely half a million, Cape Verde became the smallest nation ever to reach the men's FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
Manager Bubista once again masterminded a defensive masterclass, built around veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and a fearless collective spirit. Three draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia proved enough to script one of the tournament's most remarkable stories. The reward? A dream Round-of-32 meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina, a clash that promises to capture the imagination of football fans across the globe.
Belgium Roar Back To Life As Egypt Create History
Group G began the day with all four teams capable of progressing, and by the final whistle Belgium had gone from outsiders to group winners.
The Red Devils demolished New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver with a ruthless attacking display that finally showcased their quality. At the same time, Egypt battled Iran to a 1-1 draw in Seattle, a result that proved enough for the Pharaohs to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.
Iran, meanwhile, suffered heartbreak after seeing a stoppage-time goal ruled out by VAR, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread as they awaited results from other groups. Few groups produced as much drama, or as many twists, as Group G.
Senegal Leave With Heads Held High
Their knockout hopes were slim before kick-off, but Senegal refused to bow out quietly.
The African side overwhelmed Iraq 5-0 in Toronto with an attacking display full of intent, ensuring they ended their campaign on a high note despite falling short of automatic qualification. Iraq, meanwhile, exited the tournament without a point after another disappointing defensive performance.
Although Senegal's fate depended on results elsewhere, their emphatic victory served as a reminder of the talent within Pape Thiaw's squad and offered optimism heading into the next AFCON cycle.
Photo Of The Day
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26. With his jersey pulled over his head in sheer emotion and teammate Mehdi Taremi roaring in celebration behind him, the image perfectly captures the passion and intensity of a dramatic contest that ended 1-1. Despite Rezaeian's goal, Iran's hopes of progressing were dashed, making this celebration a poignant snapshot of joy in a night that ultimately ended in heartbreak.
Quote Of The Day: Bubista's Words Capture The Spirit Of The World Cup
The football world may have been captivated by Dembele's hat-trick and Spain's nervy qualification, but the most memorable words of Matchday 16 came from Cape Verde head coach Bubista. Moments after guiding the smallest nation ever to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, the 56-year-old stood proudly draped in his country's flag and delivered a message that resonated far beyond football.
"We represent our island, but we also represent Africa... This shows that even the smallest countries can prove that nothing is impossible."
Cape Verde now carry not just their own hopes but the dreams of every footballing underdog into a blockbuster Round-of-32 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Elsewhere In Football: Transfer Buzz, Indian Milestone And Women's Game Shine
While the World Cup dominated headlines, the transfer market continued to gather pace. Barcelona remained busy trimming their squad, with reports suggesting the club are pushing to complete Ansu Fati's move to Monaco before the June 30 financial deadline, while academy star Marc Bernal has reportedly rejected Premier League interest to continue his long-term project at Camp Nou.
Indian football also had reason to celebrate after the Blue Tigresses booked their place at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, ending a 23-year wait for qualification and marking one of the biggest achievements in the recent history of the women's national team. The success has renewed optimism around the women's programme ahead of continental competition.
The 135th edition of the Durand Cup will be held from July 25 to August 23, continuing the legacy of Asia's oldest football tournament and the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. The tournament will once again feature 24 teams, including two foreign clubs, with matches spread across Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong. Ranchi will make its debut as a host city, while six venues, including Salt Lake Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium, will stage the month-long competition.
The women's game continues to gather momentum globally as clubs across Europe remain active in the summer transfer window, while preparations are also intensifying for FIFA's upcoming youth tournaments, with Poland set to host the expanded FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup later this year.