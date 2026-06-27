New Zealand vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Red Devils Take On All Whites In Final Must-Win Group Clash

New Zealand vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-byplay updates of Group G match of the World Cup at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, July 27

New Zealand vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group G match of the World Cup between New Zealand and Belgium at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, June 27. Both teams are in the bottom half of the group, with the Red Devils in 3rd place with 2 points from the same number of matches, while the All Whites are 4th with 1 point from their two games. Belgium, who were looked at as the group favorites, have been underwhelming so far in the tournament, playing a 1-1 draw against Egypt, followed by a scoreless stalemate against the spirited Iran. On the other hand, New Zealand finished with a 2-2 score line in their opener against Iran but registered a 3-1 loss in the next match. A defeat for any team will ensure their elimination from the competition.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jun 2026, 07:20:01 am IST New Zealand vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Match: New Zealand Vs Belgium Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Canada Date & Time: June 27, 8:30 AM IST Referee: Adham Makhadmeh