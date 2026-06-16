Cape Verde Stun Spain In Their Maiden World Cup Match With A Goalless Draw

A goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde turned out to be a major setback for Spain.
Cape Verde clinched their first ever point in the history of the tournament.
Vozinha, a 40-year old goalkeeper from Cape Verde showcased a masterclass act of goalkeeping.
Spain played the first match of their group today June 15 against Cape Verde and they did not manage to score a single goal or take a lead against the Island nation and they are been recognized as the potential winners of this year's FIFA World Cup.
Vozinha's Dream Match
Vozinha, a 40-year old goalkeeper of spain showcased a masterclass performance and saved so many crucial chances which could have turned out be masterpieces for Spain.
Cape Verde's defence solidity and depth made them end this match in a goalless draw and also claiming a crucial point as well.
Can This Spain Win The FIFA World Cup 2026?
Playing with a goated XI led by none other than Louis Da Le Fuente, Spain played miserably against Cape Verde. The players who started in the bench included the likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Zubimendi, Dani Olmo and David Raya but still the 2010 champions lacked the pedigree to score a goal.
The main question is that can this team really win the WC?
It's too soon to answer such a major question because whole of this tournament is unpredictable and we have a lot of underdogs this time who are making themselves known to the people in the biggest sporting stage of the world.
Spain will look forward to clinch major points against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia butn again it won't be an easy task for the Spaniards because La Celeste and the Green Falcons are no less in the World Cup.