Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Spain will be up against Cape Verde in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026
The 67th ranked Cape Verde will FIFA World Cup debut against a strong Spain outfit
Lamine Yamal has been cleared to play ahead of Spain's opener in Atlanta
Cape Verde are set to make their FIFA World Cup debut against the European Champions, Spain, at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia on Monday, June 15.
While the Blue Sharks have earned their way into the coveted tournament by finishing ahead of the African powerhouse Cameroon in the qualifying stage, they'll have an uphill task in front of them as they take on the 2010 champions straight up on their debut.
Despite their rich footballing heritage, Spain have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 since winning the World Cup in 2010. However, their EURO 2024 triumph and the attractive brand of football they have showcased in recent years have re-established them as one of the favourites for the title. La Roja will once again look to their midfield trio of Pedri, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz to drive their campaign.
Lamine Yamal Fit To Play La Roja's Opener
Lamine Yamal has been declared fit to take the field ahead of Spain's opener against Cape Verde. While he may not start the game in Atlanta today but the FC Barcelona winger has fully recovered from a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the final weeks of the season for Blaugrana.
Yamal is Spain's prime weapon going into the World Cup, and coach La Fluente would not want to rush him, given the tough matches that lie ahead. Fluente has capable reserves in the form of Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Álex Baena in the squad, who could replace Yamal in the opener.
However, he also understands that Yamal needs to build rhythm for the big match after making a comeback from injury, which demands a balancing act from the Spain management.
Spain Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
This is the first time Spain and Cape Verde will face each other. The expansion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 48 teams has given lesser-known teams a golden chance to showcase their talent on the world stage for the first time, and Cape Verde is one of the beneficiaries.
While there is a stark difference in the pedigree and experience of both these teams, the pressure of a World Cup match is different, and the team that shines on that given day emerges victorious.
Spain Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
According to ChatGPT, Spain are the overwhelming favorites and have an 85-90% chance of winning today's match against Cape Verde. La Roja are the reigning European champions and have the pedigree of Pedri, Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in their team, making them a far stronger unit against World Cup debutants, Cape Verde.
Spain Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)
Spain Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.