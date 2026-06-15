Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Despite their rich footballing heritage, Spain have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 since winning the World Cup in 2010. However, their EURO 2024 triumph and the attractive brand of football they have showcased in recent years have re-established them as one of the favourites for the title. La Roja will once again look to their midfield trio of Pedri, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz to drive their campaign.