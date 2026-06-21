Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Baena Starts, Olmo Named In Starting XI

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain is set to compete against Saudi Arabia in an important Group H match, as La Roja aims to ignite their World Cup journey following an unexpected draw with Cape Verde in their first game. Catch the ESP vs KSA live updates here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Spain vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Saudi Arabia team comes out for warm-up, prior to the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, AP/Erik S.Lesser
Welcome to our live coverage of this massive FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown, where European heavyweights Spain lock horns with Asian giants Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H fixture at Atlanta Stadium! After a thoroughly unpredictable opening round of matches where all four teams finished level on points, the pressure is dialled up to maximum. Spain, the reigning European champions, unexpectedly found themselves frustrated in their opener, enjoying a lion's share of possession as expected but failing to convert any of their 23 shots in a 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde. On the other side, Saudi Arabia showcased immense defensive discipline and tactical resilience under pressure to secure a richly deserved 1-1 draw with Uruguay, even briefly leading, via Abdulelah Al-Amri's goal. Historically, Spain have an undefeated head-to-head record in this match-up, and the Saudis have also had tough outings against European opponents at the World Cup. But with Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja feeling the heat, and the Green Falcons aiming to pull off another upset on American soil, expect a fascinating clash that could shape Group H. Follow ESP vs KSA live updates here
LIVE UPDATES

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Group Stage (Group H)

Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST on June 21

Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Referee: Raphael Claus

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Two Changes For ESP

Marcos Llorente and Fabian Ruiz make way for Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo respectively.

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal Starts For ESP

Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Gonzalez, Rodri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal. 

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Fabian, Gavi, Pino, Williams, Zubimendi, Munoz, Iglesias.

Saudi Arabia: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Harbi, Nasser Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari, Al Juwayr, Al Buraikan, Salem Al Dawsari. 

Subs: Al Aqidi, Al Kassar, Majrashi, Yahya, Al Shehri, Al Boushal, Kadesh, Al Johani, Al Ghannam, Al Hajji, Al Hamdan, Mandash, Kanno, Thakri, Abu Al Shamat.

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal's Fitness Worry

Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde after recovering from a hamstring injury, significantly enhanced the team's offensive play. It appears that Yamal will once again face restrictions on Sunday, as the team is strategically planning for what they anticipate will be a series of eight games this summer.

“I feel good physically, I’m ready for whatever the boss wants,” Yamal said on Friday in a Spanish television interview.

“It’s very early, it’s unnecessary [to play 90 minutes]. I have a process of adaptation. It isn’t the moment to play a full game but I’ll play the minutes the boss wants.”

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H

  • Matches: 3

  • Spain: 3

  • Saudi Arabia: 0

  • Draws: 0

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories