Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Baena Starts, Olmo Named In Starting XI

Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group H)
Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST on June 21
Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Referee: Raphael Claus
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Two Changes For ESP
Marcos Llorente and Fabian Ruiz make way for Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo respectively.
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal Starts For ESP
Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Gonzalez, Rodri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.
Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Fabian, Gavi, Pino, Williams, Zubimendi, Munoz, Iglesias.
Saudi Arabia: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Harbi, Nasser Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari, Al Juwayr, Al Buraikan, Salem Al Dawsari.
Subs: Al Aqidi, Al Kassar, Majrashi, Yahya, Al Shehri, Al Boushal, Kadesh, Al Johani, Al Ghannam, Al Hajji, Al Hamdan, Mandash, Kanno, Thakri, Abu Al Shamat.
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal's Fitness Worry
Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde after recovering from a hamstring injury, significantly enhanced the team's offensive play. It appears that Yamal will once again face restrictions on Sunday, as the team is strategically planning for what they anticipate will be a series of eight games this summer.
“I feel good physically, I’m ready for whatever the boss wants,” Yamal said on Friday in a Spanish television interview.
“It’s very early, it’s unnecessary [to play 90 minutes]. I have a process of adaptation. It isn’t the moment to play a full game but I’ll play the minutes the boss wants.”
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H
Matches: 3
Spain: 3
Saudi Arabia: 0
Draws: 0