Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Baena Starts, Olmo Named In Starting XI

Saudi Arabia team comes out for warm-up, prior to the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, AP/Erik S.Lesser

Welcome to our live coverage of this massive FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown, where European heavyweights Spain lock horns with Asian giants Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H fixture at Atlanta Stadium! After a thoroughly unpredictable opening round of matches where all four teams finished level on points, the pressure is dialled up to maximum. Spain, the reigning European champions, unexpectedly found themselves frustrated in their opener, enjoying a lion's share of possession as expected but failing to convert any of their 23 shots in a 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde. On the other side, Saudi Arabia showcased immense defensive discipline and tactical resilience under pressure to secure a richly deserved 1-1 draw with Uruguay, even briefly leading, via Abdulelah Al-Amri's goal. Historically, Spain have an undefeated head-to-head record in this match-up, and the Saudis have also had tough outings against European opponents at the World Cup. But with Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja feeling the heat, and the Green Falcons aiming to pull off another upset on American soil, expect a fascinating clash that could shape Group H. Follow ESP vs KSA live updates here

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 09:17:31 pm IST Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

21 Jun 2026, 09:07:55 pm IST Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group H) Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST on June 21 Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA Referee: Raphael Claus

21 Jun 2026, 08:49:10 pm IST Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Two Changes For ESP Marcos Llorente and Fabian Ruiz make way for Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo respectively.

21 Jun 2026, 08:33:25 pm IST Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal Starts For ESP Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Gonzalez, Rodri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal. Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Fabian, Gavi, Pino, Williams, Zubimendi, Munoz, Iglesias. Saudi Arabia: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Harbi, Nasser Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari, Al Juwayr, Al Buraikan, Salem Al Dawsari. Subs: Al Aqidi, Al Kassar, Majrashi, Yahya, Al Shehri, Al Boushal, Kadesh, Al Johani, Al Ghannam, Al Hajji, Al Hamdan, Mandash, Kanno, Thakri, Abu Al Shamat.

21 Jun 2026, 08:26:18 pm IST Spain Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal's Fitness Worry Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde after recovering from a hamstring injury, significantly enhanced the team's offensive play. It appears that Yamal will once again face restrictions on Sunday, as the team is strategically planning for what they anticipate will be a series of eight games this summer. “I feel good physically, I’m ready for whatever the boss wants,” Yamal said on Friday in a Spanish television interview. “It’s very early, it’s unnecessary [to play 90 minutes]. I have a process of adaptation. It isn’t the moment to play a full game but I’ll play the minutes the boss wants.”