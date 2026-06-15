Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Starting XIs, Streaming Details, Yamal's Playing Update

Spain will take on Cape Verde in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Atlanta Stadium, Georgia on Monday, June 15. X/Spanish Football

Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 13 of the FIFA World Cup between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, on Monday, June 15. The Blue Sharks finished ahead of the African powerhouse, Cameroon, to march into their maiden World Cup, where they'll be up against the reigning European champions in their opener. While it's a major challenge for the World Cup debutants, it's also a major opportunity to test themselves against the best in the world. On the other hand, Spain, who failed to go beyond the round of 16 in the past three World Cups, are starting as one of the favorites to lift the title this time around and would eye to start their campaign with a win against a less experienced team. Whether Lamine Yamal plays in today's match is one of the big suspense of the day, as FC Barcelona got a clean chit to play after recovering from a hamstring injury, but whether La Roja rush him against a weaker opposition remains to be seen.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jun 2026, 08:56:51 pm IST Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes

15 Jun 2026, 08:39:46 pm IST Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head This is the first time Spain and Cape Verde will face each other. The expansion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 48 teams has given lesser-known teams a golden chance to showcase their talent on the world stage for the first time, and Cape Verde is one of the beneficiaries.

15 Jun 2026, 08:25:35 pm IST Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website. The live action will begin at 9:30 pm IST (June 15).

15 Jun 2026, 08:15:22 pm IST Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Stadium: Atlanta Stadium

Date: Monday, 15 June

Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)

Referee: Adham Makhadmeh