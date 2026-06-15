Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Starting XIs, Streaming Details, Yamal's Playing Update

Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs
Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal
Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes
Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
This is the first time Spain and Cape Verde will face each other. The expansion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 48 teams has given lesser-known teams a golden chance to showcase their talent on the world stage for the first time, and Cape Verde is one of the beneficiaries.
Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website. The live action will begin at 9:30 pm IST (June 15).
Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)
Referee: Adham Makhadmeh
Spain Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome
Hello football fans! Forget Monday blues as we're back with the live coverage of another riveting World Cup clash between reigning European champions Spain and World Cup debutants Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia on Monday, June 15. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.