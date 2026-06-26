Senegal Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A Battle Of Lions Awaits At Toronto Stadium

Iraq's Hussein Ali, right, works out with teammates during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Senegal, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Toronto.

Iraq's Hussein Ali, right, works out with teammates during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Senegal, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Senegal vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash between SEN, IRQ on Saturday, 27 June at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium. Senegal head into their final group fixture knowing a victory is crucial to keep their hopes of finishing among the best third-placed teams alive. The Lions of Teranga have endured a difficult campaign, suffering defeats against France and Norway after failing to capitalise on key moments. Meanwhile, Iraq also arrive with a slim chance of progression but need a big turnaround after heavy losses in their opening two games. With both sides fighting to extend their World Cup journey, this final Group I encounter promises a high-pressure battle in Toronto. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 11:26:38 pm IST Senegal Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.