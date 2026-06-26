Senegal Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A Battle Of Lions Awaits At Toronto Stadium

Iraq's Hussein Ali, right, works out with teammates during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Senegal, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Senegal vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash between SEN, IRQ on Saturday, 27 June at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium. Senegal head into their final group fixture knowing a victory is crucial to keep their hopes of finishing among the best third-placed teams alive. The Lions of Teranga have endured a difficult campaign, suffering defeats against France and Norway after failing to capitalise on key moments. Meanwhile, Iraq also arrive with a slim chance of progression but need a big turnaround after heavy losses in their opening two games. With both sides fighting to extend their World Cup journey, this final Group I encounter promises a high-pressure battle in Toronto. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Senegal Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Senegal Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and tonight it is a battle of the lions! The Teranga Lions take on the Mesopotamia Lions in a crucial World Cup showdown in Toronto. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates, action and moments from this exciting clash.