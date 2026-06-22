Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway

Uruguay's Maxi Araujo celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Saudi Arabia during a World Cup Group H soccer match in Miami Gardens. Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group H takes centre stage with a fascinating clash between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium, kicking off at 3:30 AM IST. This highly anticipated fixture is a historic first: the two teams have never faced each other in any official tournament or friendly. The stakes could not be higher following 1-1 (Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia) and 0-0 (Cabo Verde vs Spain) stalemates in the opening round. The group is wide open, meaning whichever side secures three points will move into a commanding position for qualification to the round of 32. Statistically and technically, Marcelo Bielsa's men are the favourites. La Celeste will look to stars like Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur to break down the resilient Blue Sharks, who are coming off perhaps the biggest shock of the tournament—a scoreless draw against 2010 champions Spain. While Uruguay brings the pedigree of two-time World Cup winners, Cabo Verde’s tournament project, built on defensive organization and the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha, has already proven it can stifle elite opposition. With little margin for error, this match promises a tactical battle between Uruguay’s high-intensity, aggressive pressing and the disciplined, transition-focused style of the tournament debutants. Follow URU vs CPV live updates here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jun 2026, 03:33:13 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off It’s an exciting start at Miami Stadium as Uruguay and Cabo Verde kick off their crucial Group H encounter! Both teams are looking to secure their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following opening-round draws.

22 Jun 2026, 03:22:42 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CPV's Starting XI Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina; Telmo Arcanjo, Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues; Gilson Benchimol SUBS: Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos, Stopira, Logan Costa, Jovane Cabral, Joao Paulo, Deroy Duarte, Yannick Semedo, Willy Semedo, Dailon Livramento, Nuno da Costa, Wagner Pisa, Kelvin Pires, Helio Varela

22 Jun 2026, 03:22:42 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: URU's Starting XI Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustin Canobbio, Federico Valverde, Maxi Araujo; Federico Vinas SUBS: Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nicolas de la Cruz, Darwin Nunez, Facundo Pellistri, Emiliano Martinez, Matias Vina, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joaquin Piquerez, Santiago Bueno, Rodrigo Zalazar

22 Jun 2026, 03:15:03 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In Their Last Match? Uruguay opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium. La Celeste dominated the match with 63% possession and 27 shots, but they fell behind in the 41st minute when Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri scored from a rebound after Fernando Muslera parried an initial header. Despite Uruguay's relentless second-half pressure, which included Manuel Ugarte hitting the woodwork, they were repeatedly frustrated by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais until the 80th minute. Finally, Maxi Araújo broke the deadlock for Uruguay, pouncing on a loose ball following a header from Federico Viñas to salvage a point for Marcelo Bielsa's side. In a historic tournament debut, Cabo Verde pulled off a stunning 0–0 draw against European champions Spain at Atlanta Stadium. Despite the vast disparity in pedigree, Cabo Verde’s "Blue Sharks" produced a masterclass in defensive organization, anchored by an inspired, Player-of-the-Match performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Spain peppered the Cape Verdean goal with 27 attempts—their highest World Cup tally since 1966—but saw Ferran Torres strike the crossbar and multiple other efforts, including a header from Aymeric Laporte, thwarted by Vozinha’s saves. Cabo Verde’s disciplined backline held firm throughout the intense pressure, even managing occasional forays forward, to secure a result that marked one of the most memorable opening-round displays by a debutant nation.

22 Jun 2026, 02:52:01 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

22 Jun 2026, 02:38:57 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Standings Change In Group H Spain secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H fixture, with Lamine Yamal and a Mikel Oyarzabal brace propelling them to their first win of the tournament. This result moves Spain to the top of the group standings with four points, while Saudi Arabia remains on one point after two matches.

22 Jun 2026, 02:26:54 am IST Uruguay Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group H) Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM local time (EDT) / 3:30 AM IST (June 22) Venue: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Referee: Espen Eskas