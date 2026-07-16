Lionel Messi, World Cup Fact Sheet (2006 To 2026) - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi's remarkable World Cup career comprises of two golden balls and one World Cup triumph in 2022.
He is undoubtedly the greatest World Cup performer of his generation with 21 goals and 12 assists from 2006 to 2026.
Lionel Messi is yet to play the third World Cup final for his nation on Sunday as they take on the European champions Spain.
Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup journey is one of persistence, heartbreak, redemption and ultimate greatness. From making his tournament debut as an 18-year-old in Germany in 2006 to leading Argentina into another World Cup final in 2026, the legendary forward has built one of the greatest World Cup careers in football history.
After finally lifting the iconic trophy in Qatar 2022, Messi has continued to add to his remarkable legacy, proving that age has done little to slow down one of football's greatest-ever players.
Lionel Messi's Overall FIFA World Cup Stats
World Cups Played: 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Matches: 33
Minutes Played: 2,934
Goals: 21
Assists: 12
World Cup Titles: 1 (2022)
Golden Ball Awards: 2 (2014, 2022)
2006 FIFA World Cup: Germany
Messi made his World Cup debut as one of football's brightest young talents.
Appearances: 3
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Argentina's Finish: Quarter-finals
2010 FIFA World Cup: South Africa
Although Argentina failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals, Messi remained a creative force.
Appearances: 5
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Argentina's Finish: Quarter-finals
2014 FIFA World Cup: Brazil
This tournament marked Messi's arrival as the undisputed leader of Argentina.
He scored crucial goals throughout the tournament and guided La Albiceleste to the final before heartbreak against Germany in extra time.
Appearances: 7
Goals: 4
Assists: 1
Golden Ball Winner
Argentina's Finish: Runners-up
2018 FIFA World Cup: Russia
Argentina endured another disappointing campaign despite Messi's efforts.
Appearances: 4
Goals: 1
Assists: 2
Argentina's Finish: Round of 16
2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar
Messi finally completed football after inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory.
He scored seven goals, produced countless magical moments and became the first player in history to win the Golden Ball twice.
Appearances: 7
Goals: 7
Assists: 3
Golden Ball Winner
Argentina's Finish: Champions
2026 FIFA World Cup: USA, Canada & Mexico
At 39 years old, Messi continues to dominate football's biggest stage.
He has once again led Argentina's charge, taking the defending champions into another World Cup final while leading the Golden Boot race.
Appearances: 7
Goals: 8
Assists: 4
Argentina's Finish: Finalists (ongoing)
Messi's World Cup Legacy
Across six FIFA World Cups, Lionel Messi has evolved from an exciting teenager into arguably the greatest World Cup performer of his generation. With 33 appearances, 21 goals, 12 assists, two Golden Balls and a World Cup title, his legacy now extends far beyond club football.
As Argentina prepare for yet another World Cup final, Messi has once again shown why his name will forever remain synonymous with football greatness.