Jordan Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Debutants Al-Nashama Face Tough Challenge Of Albiceleste

Argentina Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with Enzo Fernández (24) after scoring their first goal of the game during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington

Argentina Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with Enzo Fernández (24) after scoring their first goal of the game during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington Chitose Suzuki/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group I reaches a fascinating climax as Jordan’s "Al-Nashama" face the defending champions Argentina at the Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), while in a simultaneous kick-off, Morocco clash with Japan at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium). With Argentina already having secured their path to the Round of 32, the primary intrigue lies in Jordan’s historic attempt to force their way into the knockout stages. Under Jamal Sellami’s guidance, Jordan must produce a monumental performance against Lionel Scaloni’s star-studded side, with Mousa Al-Tamari needing to be at his clinical best to challenge an Argentinian defense marshalled by Cristian Romero. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations promises to be a masterclass in tactical discipline versus individual brilliance, as Jordan fights for a spot in the next round. Meanwhile, Argentina may opt to rotate their squad, potentially opening a narrow window for an upset, as every outcome in Houston will have massive implications for the final group standings. Follow JOR vs ARG live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 06:41:19 am IST Jordan Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

28 Jun 2026, 06:39:06 am IST Jordan Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group J) Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM local time on June 27, 2026 (7:30 AM IST on June 28, 2026) Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States Referee: István Kovács.