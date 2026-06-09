CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s Big Tourism Push: Land Bank And Waterfront Development In Odisha

Tourism Land Bank

The proposed land bank is slated to function under the Department of Tourism with around 5,500 acres of land to be earmarked for development across the state's major tourist destinations that include Chilika, Konark, Puri (Shamuka), Dhauli, Hirakud, Satkosia, Similipal, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Deomali, Buddhist Circuit, Jiranga, Talsari, and Tampara-Aryapalli.