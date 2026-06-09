CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s Big Tourism Push: Land Bank And Waterfront Development In Odisha

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: shubham kumar
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Land bank to function under Department of Tourism with around 5,500 acres of land earmarked for development

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The two schemes are positioned to create a foundation for tourism-led economic growth and attract large-scale investments in the hospitality sector

  • Lack of encroachment-free and investment-ready land parcels is a roadblock to developing world-class tourism infrastructure

  •  Riverfronts and urban water bodies will be transformed into vibrant, accessible, and environmentally sustainable public spaces

In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Odisha government announced two schemes to boost tourism in the state over the next five years: A land bank and waterfront development.

The two schemes are positioned to create a robust foundation for tourism-led economic growth and attract large-scale investments in the hospitality sector across the state, as per an official statement.

Tourism Land Bank

The proposed land bank is slated to function under the Department of Tourism with around 5,500 acres of land to be earmarked for development across the state's major tourist destinations that include Chilika, Konark, Puri (Shamuka), Dhauli, Hirakud, Satkosia, Similipal, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Deomali, Buddhist Circuit, Jiranga, Talsari, and Tampara-Aryapalli.

Notably, the scheme will include public or state-owned and private land parcels.

Implemented over a period of five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, the scheme would incur an outlay of Rs 300 crore per year, or a total estimated financial implication of Rs 1,500 crore for the state.

The statement identifies the lack of readily available, contiguous, encroachment-free, and investment-ready land parcels as roadblocks in developing world-class tourism infrastructure and advanced the land bank initiative as a measure to mitigate the same.

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The initiative is expected to promote investments in hotels, resorts, convention centres, eco-tourism projects, wellness retreats, recreational facilities, and other tourism-related infrastructure, as per the government statement.

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Waterfront Development Scheme

With an objective to transform riverfronts and urban water bodies into vibrant, accessible, and environmentally sustainable public spaces, the waterfront development scheme is expected to rejuvenate such sites across selected sites according to the government.

The scheme is proposed for a period of five years with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore.

An official, cited by PTI, said the proposed “initiative seeks to restore ecological balance while enhancing the quality of life in urban areas. It focuses on developing continuous and inclusive waterfront spaces that cater to citizens, tourists, and local communities alike.”

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