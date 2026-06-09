India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences Critics With Stunning Century In Tri Series Clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 101 off 114 balls, registering his 21st List A century after India A slipped to 17/2
Gaikwad and captain Tilak Varma stitched together a crucial 150-run partnership to revive the innings
Tilak contributed 60 off 97 balls, helping India A recover from the early dismissals
Ruturaj Gaikwad answered his critics in emphatic fashion with a brilliant century for India A in the opening match of the 2026 Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Coming into the tournament after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with Chennai Super Kings, the right-hander produced a captain's knock without the captaincy, rescuing India A from a precarious position and reminding selectors of his quality in the 50-over format.
India A's innings got off to a shaky start despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looking positive with three boundaries. The visitors slipped to 17/2 after losing both Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh inside the first five overs.
Priyansh Arya briefly counterattacked with 32, but another wicket left India A under pressure. That was when Gaikwad took charge, first focusing on survival before gradually rebuilding the innings through smart strike rotation and calculated shot-making.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Century Rescues India A After Early Collapse
Walking in during the fifth over, Gaikwad showed patience during the rebuilding phase before accelerating once he became set. He stitched together a crucial stand with India A skipper Tilak Varma, helping wrest momentum back from the hosts.
The Maharashtra batter reached his century in the 44th over, bringing up his 21st List A hundred and one of his most important domestic knocks in recent years.
Gaikwad eventually departed for 101 off 114 deliveries, an innings decorated with six fours and three sixes. More importantly, it came when India A desperately needed stability after their top-order collapse. The century also served as a timely response after a challenging IPL season in which he scored 337 runs in 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings, averaging just over 28.
Tilak Varma Provides Perfect Support in Match-Defining Partnership
While Gaikwad grabbed the headlines, Tilak Varma's contribution was equally significant. The left-hander played a composed supporting role, ensuring the innings never lost shape during the middle overs. Together, the pair added a mammoth 150 runs for the fourth wicket, turning a struggling scoreline into a commanding platform.
Tilak remained calm against Sri Lanka A's disciplined spin attack and eventually completed a valuable half-century. He was dismissed for 60 off 97 balls, but by then the damage had already been done.
The partnership not only revived India's innings but also showed the depth of talent available in the country's white-ball pipeline. For Gaikwad, meanwhile, the knock could prove pivotal as he looks to push his way back into India's senior ODI plans ahead of a busy international calendar.
The second match of the series will be played on June 11 between India A and Afghanistan A at the same venue.
India A vs Afghanistan A ODI Tri-Series Match: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the India A vs Afghanistan A ODI match?
The India A vs Afghanistan A match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLiv mobile app and website will provide the live streaming of the match.