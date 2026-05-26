RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Sai Sudharsan Suffers Bizarre Hit Wicket Dismissal - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sai Sudharsan inadvertently threw his bat onto the stumps after cutting Jacob Duffy to the point boundary. The southpaw lost the grip on his bat, which swirled backwards and knocked the wicket over after bouncing once on the surface

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Sai Sudharsan Suffers Bizarre Hit Wicket Dismissal - Watch
Sai Sudharsan loses grip of his bat before it hits the stumps, resulting in his dismissal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • GT won toss, elected to field against RCB

  • Bengaluru posted massive 254-run total, the highest in IPL playoffs

  • Sai Sudharsan out hit wicket early in Titans' chase

Sai Sudharsan was bizarrely dismissed hit wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (May 26, 2026) in Dharamsala.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs GT Live Score

The southpaw inadvertently threw his bat onto the stumps after cutting Jacob Duffy to the point boundary in the third over of the Titans' innings. Sai Sudharsan lost the grip on his bat as he played that shot and the bat swirled backwards and knocked the stumps over after bouncing once on the surface. You can watch the video of it transpired, below:

It was an utterly unfortunate mode of dismissal that left the opener heartbroken and ended his streak of five consecutive fifties. With his dismissal for a 9-ball 14, the floodgates opened up as RCB reduced the Titans to a precarious 53 for 5 by the end of the seventh over.

GT are chasing a massive 255-run target, the highest in the history of IPL playoffs. It was RCB captain Rajat Patidar who made such a towering total possible. Patidar turned the game on its head with a brilliant 33-ball 93 not out, cracking nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as the defending champions plundered 114 runs off last six overs to seize complete control of the contest.

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Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, and his captain Shubman Gill celebrate after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring century during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
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RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitute: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Impact Substitute: Rahul Tewatia

The winner of this match will advance to the May 31 final, while the losing side will head to Qualifier 2 on May 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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