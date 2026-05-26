RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Sai Sudharsan Suffers Bizarre Hit Wicket Dismissal - Watch

GT won toss, elected to field against RCB
Bengaluru posted massive 254-run total, the highest in IPL playoffs
Sai Sudharsan out hit wicket early in Titans' chase
Sai Sudharsan was bizarrely dismissed hit wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (May 26, 2026) in Dharamsala.
The southpaw inadvertently threw his bat onto the stumps after cutting Jacob Duffy to the point boundary in the third over of the Titans' innings. Sai Sudharsan lost the grip on his bat as he played that shot and the bat swirled backwards and knocked the stumps over after bouncing once on the surface. You can watch the video of it transpired, below:
It was an utterly unfortunate mode of dismissal that left the opener heartbroken and ended his streak of five consecutive fifties. With his dismissal for a 9-ball 14, the floodgates opened up as RCB reduced the Titans to a precarious 53 for 5 by the end of the seventh over.
GT are chasing a massive 255-run target, the highest in the history of IPL playoffs. It was RCB captain Rajat Patidar who made such a towering total possible. Patidar turned the game on its head with a brilliant 33-ball 93 not out, cracking nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as the defending champions plundered 114 runs off last six overs to seize complete control of the contest.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitute: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitute: Rahul Tewatia
The winner of this match will advance to the May 31 final, while the losing side will head to Qualifier 2 on May 29.