RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest To Score 2000 Runs In Indian Premier League

Summary of this article
Sai Sudharsan reached another milestone in IPL
He became the fastest to 2000 runs in IPL
Sudharsan achieved the feat by breaking Chris Gayle's record
In a season already defined by record-breaking performances, Sai Sudharsan has etched his name into the history books as the fastest player to reach the 2,000-run milestone in IPL history. Achieving the feat in just 47 innings, the Gujarat Titans’ left-hander surpassed the legendary Chris Gayle, who had held the record for over a decade after reaching the mark in 48 innings.
The historic moment arrived during Match 34 of the 2026 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Entering the game with 1,928 career runs, Sudharsan needed 72 to break the record.
He didn’t just meet the requirement, he dominated the Bengaluru bowling attack, smashing a brilliant 78 off 42 balls. His knock, laced with ten boundaries and four towering sixes, silenced the home crowd and solidified his status as one of the league's most consistent run-scorers.
Sudharsan carried on his innings even after reaching the milestone. While being on song, the left-hander looked focused from the outset. He dominated the powerplay, taking a particular liking to the pace of Romario Shepherd and Rasikh Salam, before bringing up his half-century with a magnificent scoop over fine leg for six.
Sudharsan’s journey to 2,000 runs has been characterized by remarkable consistency. After a breakout 2024 season and an Orange Cap winning campaign in 2025 where he amassed 759 runs, the 24-year-old entered 2026 with high expectations. While he had a relatively quiet start to the current season, his record-breaking innings in Bengaluru served as a reminder of his elite pedigree.
Sudharsan’s ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a strike rate of over 145 has made him the cornerstone of the Titans' batting lineup. As the tournament progresses, his return to peak form will be vital for Gujarat's hopes of securing a playoff spot.
Fastest To 2000 Runs In IPL - Stats
Sai Sudharsan: 47 innings
Chris Gayle: 48 innings
Shaun Marsh: 52 innings
Ruturaj Gaikwad: 57 innings
KL Rahul: 60 innings
Fewest Balls Taken For 2000 Runs In IPL - Stats
1193 - Abhishek Sharma
1211 - Virender Sehwag
1306 - Rishabh Pant
1326 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
1353 - Yusuf Pathan
1361 - Sai Sudharsan*
Most Century Stand In IPL (Any Wicket) - Stat
9 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle