Chirag Tyagi Murder Case: PCI Requests CBI Investigation In Para-Athlete's Death

PCI has urged the Sports Ministry to recommend a CBI probe into Chirag Tyagi's murder
The 25-year-old para sprinter had recently qualified for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games
According to media reports, fellow para athlete Yash Khatik was arrested in the case, while Gagan Tyagi was also taken into custody
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has written to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder of para athlete Chirag Tyagi.
The request was made through a letter dated June 3, 2026, by PCI president Devendra Jhajharia after Chirag, a 25-year-old T12 para athlete, was found dead in Sai Upvan on Saturday.
Chirag recently won a gold medal in the 400m race at the National Para Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru. He had also qualified for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games in Japan.
In the letter, Jhajharia wrote, "Chirag was a promising sprinter and a source of inspiration for athletes with visual impairment. His recent achievement at the 8th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, where he secured 1st place, had earned him qualification for the upcoming Aichi Nagoya Para Asian Games as part of the Indian contingent.
"The circumstances surrounding his death raise serious concerns that merit an impartial and thorough investigation. Given the gravity of the matter and the need to ensure public confidence in the delivery of justice, the Paralympic Committee of India respectfully requests your intervention to recommend a CBI investigation into the murder of Chirag Tyagi.
"A central agency inquiry will help establish the facts swiftly and transparently, and will send a strong message that the safety and dignity of our athletes are paramount. We would be grateful for your consideration of this request. The PCI stands ready to extend any cooperation required from its officials or coaches to the investigating authorities."
How Did Chirag Tyagi's Murder Unfold?
According to media reports, 22-year-old Yash Khatik was arrested on Monday for the alleged murder of fellow para athlete Chirag Tyagi. Police also took into custody 23-year-old Gagan Tyagi, who allegedly helped Yash procure the pistol used in the killing.
Both competed in the T12 category for visually impaired athletes who cannot see beyond 2 to 6 meters. However, their careers had moved in opposite directions.
Chirag represented Uttar Pradesh at the national level and had recently won gold at the Indian Open Para Athletics International competition in Bengaluru. He had also qualified for the upcoming Para Asian Games in Japan.
Yash was found ineligible for the Youth Asian Games in December 2025 after World Para Athletics rejected documents submitted to certify his disability, ruling them insufficient.
Media reports further stated that Chirag had helped compile the documents and that Yash believed he had deliberately filled incorrect details to sabotage his career.
The two reportedly met seven years ago at a local ground in Muradnagar and quickly formed a close bond. It was Chirag who took Yash to coach Gajendra Singh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi about a year ago and requested his training under him. The two shared Room No. 20 at the JLN Stadium hostel.
According to reports, on Saturday Yash called Chirag and told him villagers in Muradnagar were planning a welcome ceremony to celebrate his Asian Games selection. He also claimed he was in Delhi and persuaded Chirag to share a cab home.
The two met outside JLN Stadium, where Chirag had been staying after returning from Bengaluru.
During the journey, Chirag reportedly tried to comfort Yash, telling him that his own selection to the Games would come in due course. However, Yash allegedly directed the cab towards Mahamaya Stadium near Hindon at Sai Upvan.
The two got out and walked together for a short distance before Yash allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Chirag twice from behind.
Before opening fire, Yash is believed to have told him, "Chirag, this is the same track where you and I started our careers; let us end your life and my career here."
According to media reports citing the postmortem report, the first bullet struck the back of Chirag's head and lodged in his forehead. The second entered through his back and exited below the heart.
Police investigations found that payment for the pistol was made through Chirag's Paytm account. However, it is not clear whether Chirag knew about the purchase or had simply helped Yash with a payment. The weapon was allegedly sourced through Gagan Tyagi from an absconding supplier, Abhinav alias Abhay, a week before the crime.
Media reports further stated that after the murder, Yash allegedly used a blank cheque obtained from Chirag to withdraw Rs 3.25 lakh from the victim's Bank of India account. The account reportedly contained Rs 4.25 lakh in prize money that Chirag had won at two competitions.
After the murder, Yash allegedly travelled to his village, Basantpur Sentli, in the same cab. Chirag's body was recovered from Sai Upvan on Saturday. Media reports added that efforts are under way to trace Abhinav.