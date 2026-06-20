All Accused Acquitted In 2006 Murder Of Congress Leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar; CBI To Challenge Verdict

A Mumbai special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the 2006 murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar after a trial that lasted over two decades.
Former NCP MP Padamsinh Patil, named by the CBI as the main conspirator, was among those acquitted.
The CBI said it would challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court, maintaining that it had produced strong evidence against the accused.
A special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday acquitted all the accused in the 2006 murder case of Maharashtra Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.
Nimbalkar, 41, and his driver, Samad Kazi, were travelling from Mumbai to Osmanabad (now Dharashiv) on June 3, 2006, when gunmen intercepted their vehicle near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and shot them dead.
Among those acquitted was former NCP MP Padamsinh Patil, now 86, who had been named by the CBI as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.
Other accused included businessman Satish Mandade, former BJP corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, BSP worker Kailash Yadav and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey.
CBI Alleged Political Conspiracy
The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation after Nimbalkar's family approached the Bombay High Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial probe conducted by Navi Mumbai Police.
In its 2009 chargesheet, the CBI alleged that Patil conspired to eliminate Nimbalkar because of political rivalry and fears over his growing influence in Osmanabad district.
The agency claimed a contract worth ₹30 lakh had been arranged to carry out the murder and alleged that the dispute was also linked to Nimbalkar's opposition to the management of the Terna Sugar Factory.
Patil denied all allegations. He was arrested in June 2009 and granted bail by an Alibaug sessions court three months later.
Trial Lasted More Than Two Decades
The trial began in July 2011 and continued for more than a decade.
The special court examined 128 witnesses, including veteran social activist Anna Hazare.
Hazare testified after approver Parasmal Jain claimed that Patil had also allegedly planned to eliminate the activist. Hazare told the court he had received threats from Patil.
The proceedings were conducted before Special CBI Judge Satyanarayan Navandar.
The verdict had originally been scheduled last month before being postponed twice.
The agency maintained that it had presented "very good evidence" against the accused during the trial and would seek to overturn the verdict.
The Shiv Sena Connection
Omraje Nimbalkar, one of the dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs is the son of Pawnraje Nimbalkar. The incumbent Dharashiv MP had made it clear that any decision regarding his future would be made after the verdict in his fatthers murder case would be pronounced.
Rajya Sabha MP and senior SS (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, had in a press conference, claimed that Nimbalkar was offered a favorable verdict in the case as an incentive to join the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra.
After the special CBI court pronouncing its judgement the time has come for Nimbalkar to make a decision that would send shockwaves through the political spectrum across Maharashtra.