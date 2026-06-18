Shiv Sena (UBT) Split Speculation: Profiles Of The 6 MPs In Focus

However, Ashtikar publicly denied reports of any move to leave the party. At a press conference in Nanded on Monday, he said he remained with Uddhav Thackeray and that there was no question of switching sides. Explaining his absence from the Sunday meeting, he said he was occupied with the ongoing Nanded Legislative Council election, in which his son Krishna Patil is a candidate, and had already informed Uddhav. He also said "baseless rumours" about him leaving the Sena had been circulating for the past two years.