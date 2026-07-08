Delhi Govt Deploys 200 Teams to Tackle Waterlogging During Monsoon

The Delhi government has deployed 200 teams across the city to tackle waterlogging as part of its monsoon preparedness plan, officials said on Wednesday.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has also directed its engineers and ground staff to divert traffic from any underpass if the water level continues to rise more than eight inches.
"Nodal officers have been appointed for each of the waterlogging points identified, and the 200 maintenance teams will take care of localised waterlogging in their respective areas. Each of the teams has been given directions to maintain a round-the-clock vigil for clearing waterlogging and de-clogging the bell-mouth of drains," a PWD official said.
For underpasses, the PWD has instructed its ground team to immediately inform the control room if water stagnation reaches around six to eight inches and start mobile pumps.
"In case the water level continues to rise even after pumps are started, the control room will next inform the traffic police to stop traffic movement in the affected underpass. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be contacted and informed of the situation and advised to divert buses from the route," the official added.
In previous years, DTC buses were seen frequently submerged at the Minto Bridge underpass. The PWD claims that the issues have been solved permanently after the construction of an additional drain.
To further strengthen its response to flooding in low-lying areas, the PWD has increased the number of permanent pump houses equipped with automatic pumps.
"In 2025, a total of 157 pump houses existed, which have been increased to 167, and the number of pumps has been increased from 735 to 754," officials said.
The Delhi government identified 169 locations prone to waterlogging in 2025. The officials said 448 waterlogging hotspots have been mapped based on traffic police data from 2023, 2024 and 2025, and are being monitored closely.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparedness and directed all departments to remain alert and ensure coordination with each other, the officials said.