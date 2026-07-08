Iltija Mufti Claims Amarnath Ice Lingam Melted Within a Week, Flags Environmental Concerns

PDP leader Iltija Mufti claimed the naturally formed Amarnath ice lingam had melted within a week of the Yatra, attributing it to climate change and environmental degradation.
She urged the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to adopt a more sustainable approach, raising concerns over construction activity, increasing pilgrim footfall and the proposed ropeway project.
The remarks came as the annual Amarnath Yatra crossed 1.13 lakh pilgrims, with the largest batch of nearly 9,800 devotees leaving Jammu on Wednesday.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday claimed that the naturally formed ice lingam at the Amarnath cave shrine had melted within a week of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra, linking the development to climate change and calling for a sustainable environmental policy for Kashmir.
Her remarks came as more than 1.13 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the 57-day pilgrimage began on July 3.
Climate Change to Blame
In a post on X, Iltija Mufti alleged that the early melting of the ice lingam reflected the impact of environmental degradation in Kashmir.
"Only a week into the Amarnath Yatra and the naturally formed lingam has already melted. Climate change, driven by mindless tree felling, illegal mining, poor waste management and the dangerous depletion of water levels, are major factors," she wrote.
She also said Kashmir urgently needed a long-term environmental and tourism policy.
"For our mountains, rivers and glaciers to survive, we need a long-term sustainable environmental and tourism policy, much like Bhutan's. Otherwise, Kashmir will cease to exist," she said.
Iltija further alleged that environmental concerns had become "a casualty of politics" in the Valley.
Concerns Over Infrastructure Projects
In another post, the PDP leader urged the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) to adopt a more environmentally conscious approach to managing the pilgrimage.
She said the shrine is located in a fragile ecological zone surrounded by glaciers and snow-capped mountains.
Iltija expressed concern over what she described as unnecessary construction, the growing number of pilgrims and the proposed ropeway project, saying these could adversely affect the area.
"The Amarnath Yatra is deeply intertwined with the ethos of Kashmiriyat, and pilgrims are always welcome. But for this tradition to survive and continue, I hope the SASB treats this revered site with greater mindfulness and consideration," she said.
She also claimed that in earlier years, the naturally formed ice lingam would remain intact well beyond the duration of the pilgrimage.
Over 1.13 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Shrine
The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 through both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route under heightened security arrangements.
The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
According to officials, more than 1.13 lakh devotees had visited the cave shrine till Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a fresh batch of 9,837 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine. Officials said it was the largest group to depart this year, comprising 7,004 men, 2,810 women, 21 children and two transgender pilgrims.