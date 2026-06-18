Amarnath Yatra an Opportunity to Build Trust Between Kashmir, Rest of India: Mehbooba

Emphasising that faith should become a source of compassion and connection rather than division, Mehbooba said, "Hindus and Muslims, locals and outsiders, Kashmir and the rest of India, we all share a common human bond. The true strength of any society lies in respecting each other's faith, identity and dignity." She also stressed the need for sustainable development that benefits local communities, including improved infrastructure, better connectivity, support for small businesses, opportunities for youth, and protection of the fragile Himalayan environment.