NDMC Bans Road-Cutting in Lutyens' Area During Monsoon Season

The restriction has been imposed to prevent waterlogging, road damage, traffic disruptions, and inconvenience to residents and commuters during the rainy months, an official statement said.
The civic body said exceptions may be made for urgent public utility services or emergency works, subject to prior approval from the NDMC Chairperson.
“NDMC has directed that all ongoing road-cutting works be completed and roads restored properly before the onset of the monsoon to avoid inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists,” the statement said.
It also said that permissions already granted for works that have not yet started will remain suspended during the restricted period. Such works will be allowed only in emergent situations with specific approval from the chairman.
“Ensuring public convenience and safety during the monsoon remains a priority for the council,” the official statement read.
Restricting road-cutting activities and ensuring timely restoration of roads are necessary to maintain smooth traffic flow and minimise disruptions during periods of heavy rainfall, it further read.
The NDMC has asked all departments, utility agencies, contractors and executing agencies to strictly comply with the directions.