20-Year Old Murder Case in Focus Amid The Shiv Sena (UBT) Split

One of the names that has come to the forefront is that of Omraje Nimbalkar. SS (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Dharashiv MP, considered a Thackeray loyalist, is only considering switching because he was promised a favourable verdict in the case involving the murder of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, which has been pending for 20 years.