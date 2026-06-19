20-Year Old Murder Case in Focus Amid The Shiv Sena (UBT) Split

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Dharashiv MP is only considering switching because he was promised a favourable verdict in the case involving the murder of his father

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
20-Year Old Murder Case in Focus Amid The SS (UBT) Split | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A two-decade-old murder case involving the father of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar has become part of the political storm surrounding the party's latest split.

  • Sanjay Raut alleged, without providing evidence, that Nimbalkar was promised a favourable court verdict to join the rebel camp.

  • The alleged rebellion involves six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party's parliamentary meeting despite a whip.

A 20-year-old murder case has taken the centre stage in the six MP rebellion faced by the Uddhav Thackrey faction of the Shiv Sena.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs failed to attend the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi despite a party whip, fuelling speculation that they may join the rival Shinde camp.

The MPs are Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Dina Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar.

One of the names that has come to the forefront is that of Omraje Nimbalkar. SS (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Dharashiv MP, considered a Thackeray loyalist, is only considering switching because he was promised a favourable verdict in the case involving the murder of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, which has been pending for 20 years.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Shiv Sena UBT MPs Offered Rs 50 Crore to Defect - null
Sanjay Raut Alleges Shiv Sena UBT MPs Offered Rs 50 Crore to Defect

By Outlook News Desk

Murder Case Comes Into Focus

Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on June 3, 2006, after gunmen intercepted their vehicle while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

Related Content
Representational Image - null
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
Alarm bells rang within the Thackeray camp after attendance at a key meeting called by Uddhav at Matoshree came under scrutiny. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Verdict in Cong Leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar's Murder Case Likely on June 20 - null

The prime accused in the case is senior NCP leader and former home minster of Maharashtra, Padmasinh Patil. He is also the brother of incumbent Maharashtra deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.  

The case has passed through multiple investigations and courts over the past two decades. Omraje Nimbalkar has long pursued the conviction of all the accused.

Speking to the Hindu, Nimbalkar said that he is waiting for a verdict in the case before making a decision amidst the ongoing political crisis in the SS (UBT). Though he clarified that the verdict would not affect his decision.

The special court has decided that it will pronounce a judgement in this case on June 20, a day after the Shiv Sena celebrates its foundation day.

These six MPs were among the leaders who helped Uddhav Thackeray's party hold its ground against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election at a time when many expected the Sena (UBT) to struggle after the 2022 split left it organisationally depleted. - Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Shiv Sena (UBT) Split Speculation: Profiles Of The 6 MPs In Focus

By Outlook News Desk

 Omraje's Political Journey

Omraje Nimbalkar entered politics after his father's death and won the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly election, defeating Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, the son of Padmasinh Patil, from Osmanabad (now Dharashiv).

After losing the 2014 Assembly election, he shifted to parliamentary politics and has since been elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Osmanabad.

Notably, when Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in 2022, Omraje Nimbalkar remained loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. His reported participation in the latest rebellion has therefore emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the ongoing political crisis.

Though saying to The Hindu that he is still undecided, Nimbalkar indicated that a switch is very likely. He said that he felt that there was no option left to him.

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