Sanjay Raut Alleges Shiv Sena UBT MPs Offered Rs 50 Crore to Defect

All the MPs in question had been elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said. "Nobody has the right to betray that mandate," he told PTI. These MPs have been elected because of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and late Balasaheb Thackeray, not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he said.