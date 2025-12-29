Uddhav Thackeray Releases Covid Work Booklet Ahead Of Civic Polls

Move seen as outreach before high-stakes Mumbai civic elections.

Updated on:
Uddhav Thackeray Releases Covid Work Booklet Ahead Of Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray Releases Covid Work Booklet Ahead Of Civic Polls
  • Booklet highlights Uddhav Thackeray’s handling of COVID-19 as Maharashtra CM from 2019–2022.

  • Focuses on containment efforts in Dharavi and other parts of Mumbai during the pandemic.

  • Release comes ahead of January 15 civic polls, including the crucial BMC election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has released a booklet highlighting the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was helming the Maharashtra government, a strategic move ahead of the civic polls.

The booklet, released on Sunday, lists measures Thackeray took as chief minister to contain the pandemic in areas such as Dharavi and other parts of Mumbai during the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rule between 2019 and 2022.

The Sena (UBT) last week announced an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic polls, but the parties haven't yet declared their lists of candidates.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will take place the next day.

The election to the BMC can be viewed as a high-stakes battle for Uddhav Thackeray, as he attempts to reclaim control of the country's richest civic body, which has been under the undivided Shiv Sena from 1997 to 2022

