Sanjay Raut is an Indian politician affiliated with the Shiv Sena party. He represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. Raut served as the Executive Editor of the Marathi newspaper Saamana, which is published by Uddhav Thackeray. Additionally, he is known as the writer of "Thackeray," a biopic on Bal Thackeray.

In 2023, he was appointed as a member of the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance during its Mumbai convention. This committee is responsible for determining the national agenda, common campaign issues, and the common program of the country’s main opposition alliance (I.N.D.I.A.).

In 2004, Raut was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. He served in various capacities including the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Culture. In 2005, he was part of the Committee on Commerce and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. His contributions also extended to the Parliamentary Forum on youth in 2006 and the Sub-Committee on Modernisation of Prison Administration of the Committee on Home Affairs in 2007.

Continuing his legislative journey, Raut served on the Sub Committee of the House Committee in 2008. He was a member of the Committee on Commerce and the Committee on Defence in 2009. Upon his re-election to the Rajya Sabha in 2010 for a second term, he was elected as a Member of the Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution.

In 2012, Raut was appointed as a member of the Committee on Coal and Steel. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in 2016. In 2022, he secured re-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and assumed membership in the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice.