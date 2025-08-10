The Queen of Ranthambore!

It's time we look how painstakingly, wildlife photographer Anirudh Laxmipathy captures the last times of the Queen of Ranthambore — the author calls her a 'freak of nature' and his 'spirit animal'. It's time we visit his lens.

A
Anirudh Laxmipathy
ARROWHEAD
Arrowhead struggling to haul herself out of the waterbody (Shot in Oct 2023 by my friend Murtaza Johar) Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

The following trail is a story of courage, that was captured by the passion and devotion of one person and his love for the Big Cats, here specifically, 'The Arrowhead'. 
ARROWHEAD
Arrowhead with her three cubs (June 2024) Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

Hey! am called the Arrowhead! The Rani of Ranthambore. 

It is my domain, these are my cubs,

I am the legend of the lore,

The jungle grovels, if they find me in the shrubs.

ARROWHEAD
A blazing Arrowhead — in all her glory - the first time I saw her - June 2022 | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy |
info_icon

This is how I am folks,

The creation of beauty,

a centre of the paparazzi,

This is real, am not an AI hoax.

ARROWHEAD
Glorious Arrowhead - her light shines blazingly forever (Shot June 202 Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

If you don't know me.   

And you came to Ranthambore,

Without capturing me,

You are worthless.

ARROWHEAD
Arrow resting on the banks of Padam Talao right opposite Jogi Mahal - my first glimpse of her on the evening of June 14th 2025 | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

Even this photographer, hasn't really seen me hunt.

I can see he's sneaky, only sees me perch.

But can they ever capture my stealth?

I am the spirit, do you even know my girth? 

ARROWHEAD
Arrowhead - one of my final glimpses of her - June 17th 2022 | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

Are you aware, how majestically, 

I roam these lands, they are a part of my paws,

but now, even with these thaws,

Don't you know, it's just being theatrically!

ARROWHEAD
A weak Arrowhead with her cubs (shot in Oct 2023 by my friend Murtaza Johar) - you can notice the lump on her hind-leg | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

A family affair, and why not!

And it is not just these two cuties.

The richness of legend of mine- The Arrowhead,

Spreads way beyond these beauties.ARROWHEAD

ARROWHEAD
-An extremely frail Arrowhead - few hours prior to her “LAST DANCE” | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

To those who don't know,

I have cancer, and I am outwitted.

The spiracle of nature is,

Now, even my daughter is helping me.

ARROWHEAD
A pensive ARROWHEAD - June 17 2025 - the last time I saw her on the banks of Padam Talao, Ranthambore | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy
info_icon

I got a share of meat.

I am so grateful,

I am so happy, and it's unheard of.

My daughter, helps make me live.

 ARROWHEAD

ARROWHEAD
The final time I saw her- could not bring myself to photograph her in such a frail state— put down my camera after taking few photographs | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy |
info_icon

Hey! There, How! How!

Let's meet. I know you can't,

And I leave a void.

After all, I ruled this place.

ARROWHEAD
-An extremely frail Arrowhead - few hours prior to her “LAST DANCE” Photo: | Anirudh Laxmipathy |
info_icon

My own story, is what can't fathom,

My own frailness, I couldn't take,

It's time I take a bow, 

But I know am the Queen ad-infinitum.

ARROWHEAD
Arrowhead— evening of June 17th 2025 - resting on the banks of Padam Talao | Photo: Anirudh Laxmipathy |
info_icon

Now it's time I say goodbye,

But you will find me here.

Please, don't give me that gaze!

I have my wonderful tribe,

and that's how you know I thrive!

(Captions by Srijan Narayan)

Published At:
