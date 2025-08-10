The Queen of Ranthambore!

The following trail is a story of courage, that was captured by the passion and devotion of one person and his love for the Big Cats, here specifically, 'The Arrowhead'.
Hey! am called the Arrowhead! The Rani of Ranthambore.
It is my domain, these are my cubs,
I am the legend of the lore,
The jungle grovels, if they find me in the shrubs.
This is how I am folks,
The creation of beauty,
a centre of the paparazzi,
This is real, am not an AI hoax.
If you don't know me.
And you came to Ranthambore,
Without capturing me,
You are worthless.
Even this photographer, hasn't really seen me hunt.
I can see he's sneaky, only sees me perch.
But can they ever capture my stealth?
I am the spirit, do you even know my girth?
Are you aware, how majestically,
I roam these lands, they are a part of my paws,
but now, even with these thaws,
Don't you know, it's just being theatrically!
A family affair, and why not!
And it is not just these two cuties.
The richness of legend of mine- The Arrowhead,
Spreads way beyond these beauties.ARROWHEAD
To those who don't know,
I have cancer, and I am outwitted.
The spiracle of nature is,
Now, even my daughter is helping me.
I got a share of meat.
I am so grateful,
I am so happy, and it's unheard of.
My daughter, helps make me live.
ARROWHEAD
Hey! There, How! How!
Let's meet. I know you can't,
And I leave a void.
After all, I ruled this place.
My own story, is what can't fathom,
My own frailness, I couldn't take,
It's time I take a bow,
But I know am the Queen ad-infinitum.
Now it's time I say goodbye,
But you will find me here.
Please, don't give me that gaze!
I have my wonderful tribe,
and that's how you know I thrive!
(Captions by Srijan Narayan)